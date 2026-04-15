Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Treloar's avatar
Tracy Treloar
6h

What a load of BS? Hasn't Israel just passed the death penalty in Israel for terrorists which will probably include those that dissent against the current Zionist regime. What is the penalty for those who believe in Jesus under Noahide Law. Go pedal your special brand of humanity to those who support your Messiah the anti-christ that you are waiting for.

Reply
Share
Miguel Stroe MD's avatar
Miguel Stroe MD
13h

The praise of the Iranian system is troubling!! This is a jihadist, bloody regime that governs through crass and brutal repression. It executes thousands of its citizens, many for simply opposing their policies. They pretend to pursue nuclear weapons for ‘peaceful purposes ‘. They just killed point blank about 40,000 people who protested against the murderous mullahs!

Reply
Share
22 replies by Dr Faiez Kirsten and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture