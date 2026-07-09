Greetings

Do you ever feel like...

❌ You’ve read every book and done every course, but the actual change still isn’t happening?

❌ The harder you try to discipline yourself into new behaviour, the faster you collapse back into the old one?

❌ Despite the breakthroughs you’ve had, your results keep snapping back to where they’ve always been?

❌ You’re stuck in a cycle where insight leads to intention, and intention leads back to the same patterns a few weeks later?

Real change has very little to do with how much you know. It has everything to do with who you’re becoming.

And deep down, you probably already know who that version of you is:

✨ The version of you who handles pressure without falling apart

✨ The one who doesn’t second-guess every decision

✨ The one who earns what they’re worth without guilt

✨ The one who shows up fully in the relationships that matter

You can see that person clearly. But the gap between where you are now and who you know you could be isn’t about information or willpower. It’s about identity.

Because lasting change doesn’t come from motivation alone. It comes from changing the emotional and behavioral patterns your nervous system keeps returning to automatically.



That’s why we’re excited to announce that the Identity Reset Summit is happening again, and registration is officially open.

This time, you can join live across both European and U.S. time zones, making it easier than ever to be part of the experience.

That’s why we want to invite you to the Identity Reset Summit - a free 4-day online event happening July 9-12, 2026.

From July 9-12, 2026, 25+ world-class teachers, including Michael Beckwith, Marisa Peer, Danny Morel, Brandon Bays, Ken Honda, Mike Chang, Dr. Espen, Dr. Shefali, Dr. John Demartini, Dr. Alex Howard and more will guide you through the actual work of closing that gap.

Over four days, you’ll learn how to:

✅ Understand how your current identity was formed, and the patterns shaping your life

✅ Release the emotional blocks keeping old behaviors in place

✅ Stop repeating cycles that no longer match the life you want

✅ Build habits, reactions, and decisions from a more aligned version of yourself

✅ Transform your relationship with money from this new foundation

Real change doesn’t happen because you force yourself to act differently for a few weeks. It happens when your habits, choices, and reactions begin to come naturally from who you’ve become.

Registration is completely FREE. All you need is a phone, tablet, or computer to join.

The summit runs live across both EU and US time zones, so wherever you are in the world, you’ll find a session time that works for you. No need to stay up at odd hours or miss anything.

SECURE YOUR FREE SPOT HERE

Hope to see you there.

P.S. If you register now, you’ll get instant access to two bonus interviews to start shifting things right away (before Day 1 even starts):

✨ Prince EA - a powerful reset on identity and self-worth (so you stop living from labels you didn’t choose)

✨ Dr. John Demartini & Sharon Lechter - a practical look at the identity patterns behind money (so you can start changing how you think, act, and choose financially)

These free gifts are yours the moment you register HERE >>>

Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia: Navigating the Future with Clarity and Purpose

We stand at a critical juncture in human history. Rapid technological acceleration, shifting global power structures, and profound changes to our social fabric are creating an environment that can be described as an unfolding dystopia. Concepts like the Great Reset, technocracy, and transhumanism are no longer fringe theories but central drivers of policy and corporate strategy. In this complex landscape, traditional leadership models are failing. The world doesn’t need more managers; it needs holistic leaders who can navigate uncertainty with wisdom, resilience, and deep self-awareness.

Introducing “Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia,” a transformative program designed to equip you with the consciousness, skills, and tools necessary to navigate your way effectively in these unprecedented times.

Understanding the Terrain: The Challenges of Our Time

To lead oneself effectively, and others if necessary, one must first understand the forces shaping our reality. This program provides a clear-eyed examination of the macro-trends influencing our future:

The Great Reset: It explores the initiatives reshaping global economies and societies, understanding both the stated goals and the potential implications for individual freedom and local autonomy.

Technocracy: It analyzes the rise of governance by technical experts and algorithms, and how data-driven decision-making can overlook human nuance and ethical considerations.

Transhumanism: It delves into the philosophical movement claiming to advocate for the enhancement of the human condition through technology while doing the exact opposite. This transformation of people raises profound questions about what it means to be human, the nature of consciousness, and the ethical boundaries of biological modification.

Ignoring these shifts is not an option. They are redefining the rules of engagement for business, governance, and personal life. This program moves beyond fear-mongering to provide a grounded, factual understanding of these movements, empowering you to make informed decisions rather than reacting out of anxiety.

The Holistic Solution: Integrating Mind, Body, and Spirit

In an era of fragmentation, holistic leadership offers a path to wholeness. It is an approach that integrates multiple forms of intelligence—intellectual, emotional, and spiritual —to foster resilience and authentic connection.

The program includes the RLL (Read, Look, and Listen) Model for Life. In an age of information overload and filled with disinformation, the ability to discern truth is a superpower. The RLL model provides a practical framework to:

Critically evaluate information sources.

Enhance your holistic consciousness and intelligence.

Filter noise to access true knowledge.

Attain wisdom.

Develop the ability to recognize and resist evil.

Guide personal action with clarity and integrity.

Operate from a position of objective morality.

Contribute to a culture of authenticity and a world of freedom, peace, prosperity and progress.

Practical Skills for Self-Mastery and Leading With Others and Leading Others

Understanding the landscape is only the first step. “Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia” is deeply practical, focusing on actionable skills you can apply immediately.

Self-Leadership and Resilience

You cannot lead others if you cannot lead yourself. The program offers robust tools for:

Stress Regulation: Learn proven methods to manage your nervous system and maintain composure under extreme pressure.

Goal Achievement: Move beyond vague aspirations to setting and achieving meaningful goals aligned with your core values.

Enhancing Emotional Intelligence: Strengthen competencies in self-awareness, self-regulation, and social awareness and connections to navigate complex interpersonal dynamics.

Enhancing Spiritual Intelligence: Acting in alignment with consciousness of the Creator and the unseen world.

Psychopathy in Leadership

Gain insights into identifying and mitigating the impact of dark triad traits in organizational structures, protecting yourself and your team from manipulative behaviors.

Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia

Stages of Change:

Understand the various stages of change and which stage you are currently in. Also get to know the equation which describes when change happens and how to achieve the change you desire.

Why Participate Now?

The future is not something that happens to us; it is something we create. The convergence of technocratic governance and the transhumanism reality present unique challenges to human agency and spiritual depth. However, it also offers an opportunity for a renaissance of human potential—if we are prepared.

“Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia” is not just a program; it is a call to action. It is for those who refuse to be passive observers in the restructuring of society. By participating, you will:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the forces reshaping our world.

Develop the inner stability required to remain centered in chaos.

Acquire the strategic skills to lead yourself, and others if necessary, with integrity and impact.

Join a community of like-minded individuals committed to conscious evolution.

The time for passive observation is over. The unfolding dystopia demands a new kind of leader—one who is awake, aware, and capable of holding the light in dark times.

Join us to reclaim your agency, deepen your consciousness, and lead with holistic power.

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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