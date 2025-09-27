Dear Friends,

Incredible developments are in the works. With continuing pressure from the grassroots – that is all of us – we have the best chance yet of shutting this genocide down. Humanity is united in this historic mission.

You’ve probably heard the exciting news. President Gustavo Petro of Colombia announced his intention to bring a Uniting for Peace resolution to the UN General Assembly, calling for the deployment of a Protection Force for Gaza in his impassioned remarks to the UN on September 23. This is a great beginning.

But he now needs a flood of support from us in order to proceed to the critical next step – to actually put forward the Uniting for Peace resolution sending the multinational protection force to Gaza.

He is facing expected resistance from the U.S. and its few – but powerful – anti-democratic, unrepresentative allies. If we provide a surge of public support now, we can help President Petro push past that resistance to submit his resolution now. He is in striking distance of doing this!

Together we can be the Lifeline for Palestine that makes the difference between life and death in this transformational moment.

Palestine’s fate is in our hands and we must all stand together with President Petro, because we are the Lifeline for Palestine.

Here’s What You Can Do Right Now:

Sign the Petition

Urge President Petro to submit the full resolution:

👉 https://lifelineforpalestine.com/petition

Join the Global Webinar – This Sunday:

📅 Sunday, Sept 28 🕒 9 PM Gaza | 7 PM London | 2 PM New York | 1 PM Bogotá | 11 AM Los Angeles

🔗 Register here: https://tinyurl.com/RogerWatersGaza

Speakers include:

Roger Waters

Ubai Aboudi (Director, Bisan Center; Steering Committee, PNGO)

Dr. Victor de Currea-Lugo (Middle East Advisor to President Petro)

Lamis J. Deek (Legal & Diplomatic Director, PAL Commission)

Simultaneous interpretation will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and more.

Share this message with every caring human being you know!

Every signature, every registration, and every email sent brings us one step closer to justice.

Together, our voices can open humanitarian corridors, protect Palestinians, and bring accountability where it has long been denied.

Hope is on the way, but it depends on us. Let us stand together, amplify our pressure, and show the world that we the people are the Lifeline for Palestine.

Lifeline for Palestine info@lifelineforpalestine.com

