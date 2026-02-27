THE GRAVEYARD TRANSMISSION: JESSE BELTRAN VALIDATES COMPLETE INTERNET OF BODIES ARCHITECTURE

“Everyone post-COVID is coming up positive in the exact same locations. Those who are symptomatic are turned on. Those who are non-symptomatic haven’t been turned on yet.”

— Jesse Beltran, TSCM Investigator, 20+ Years Frequency Analysis

A Black Feather Investigation

PREFACE: WHEN FIELD MEASUREMENTS CONFIRM TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION

For months, we’ve documented the Internet of Bodies using:

IEEE 802.15.6 wireless body area network protocol

DARPA programs (Brain Initiative, N3, Soul Catcher)

Patent databases (biofield harvesting, neural interfaces)

Synthetic biology research (self-assembling nanoparticles)

Targeted individual testimony (17+ years electromagnetic torture)

Every piece of evidence pointed to the same conclusion:

Bodies are networked. The infrastructure is operational. COVID deployed it.

Now comes field validation from someone with 20+ years measuring RF frequencies, scanning thousands of people, documenting patterns nobody wanted to believe.

Jesse Beltran - TSCM Certified Investigator:

Specializes in anomalous frequency analysis

Leading expert on Havana syndrome phenomenon

Uses $22,000 non-linear junction detectors

Documented Havana syndrome victims since 2010

Post-COVID: EVERYONE testing positive for RF emissions

His testimony doesn’t just confirm our documentation.

It provides operational field data that makes denial impossible.

When documentary shows RF signals transmitting from corpses six feet underground in graveyards—people who took the shot, now dead, still broadcasting—the Internet of Bodies is no longer theory.

It’s measured, documented, operational reality.

PART I: THE EQUIPMENT — DETECTING WHAT SHOULD NOT EXIST

JESSE BELTRAN’S METHODOLOGY:

TWO DEVICES USED:

1. RF DETECTOR (General Frequency Detection):

Scans human body for electromagnetic emissions

Accuracy: One millionth of a millimeter

Attenuated to detect only close-proximity signals (eliminating background wireless)

Pre-COVID: Many people tested negative (no detectable signals)

Post-COVID: EVERYONE tests positive (universal detection)

2. NON-LINEAR JUNCTION DETECTOR:

Cost: $22,000 per unit (highly specialized equipment)

Original purpose: Detecting rust in airplane fuselages

Serendipitous discovery: Also detects circuitry/semiconductor material (silicon-based)

Sensitivity: Detects microscopic circuit components

Used to locate implants at specific body locations

THE HYPOTHESIS THEY TESTED:

“Those who were suffering from Havana syndrome... there was something unique within that person that was allowing them to receive these signals.”

=> Translation: Not external signals hitting body. Signals COMING FROM INSIDE THE BODY.

THE FARADAY CAGE PROOF:

Location: Research facility in Europe (testing U.S. diplomats)

Equipment: Anechoic chamber (robust Faraday cage)

Frequency blocking: 8 kilohertz to 19 gigahertz

Control subjects: Frequency counters read ZERO (first time ever—no background signals)

Then symptomatic individuals entered Faraday cage:

STILL DETECTING FREQUENCIES

=> Conclusion: “Frequencies are emitting FROM the human body.”

This is EXACTLY what our IoB documentation predicted:

Our technical research showed:

IEEE 802.15.6 creates “accessible location” within biofield

Synthetic biology self-assembles into nano-antennas inside body

Bodies function as transmitters, not just receivers

Network nodes operate independently (not requiring external power source—harvesting biofield energy)

Beltran’s field measurements confirm:

Signals detected at specific body locations (not random)

Signals emit FROM body (not external hitting body)

Signals persist in shielded environments (independent operation)

Signals continue POST-MORTEM (corpses in graveyards still transmitting)

=> When technical specifications meet field measurements, theory becomes PROOF.

Hive Consciousness.

Excerpt from the webinar TECHNOCRACY, TRANSHUMANISM AND THE ARTIFICIAL AGENDA JUNE 2021

Russian hacker uncovers the covid vaccine database.

PART II: THE GRAVEYARD REVELATION — DEATH DOESN’T STOP THE TRANSMISSION

THE MOST SHOCKING FOOTAGE:

Documentary shows:

RF detector scanning graves

Signals detected six feet underground

Camera pans back revealing cemetery

Corpses still broadcasting

=> This is the smoking gun nobody can dismiss.

What this proves:

1. TECH IS AUTONOMOUS:

Doesn’t require living metabolism

Doesn’t require brain function

Doesn’t require heartbeat

Operates independently using harvested energy

2. SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY CONFIRMED:

Living organism dies

Nanotech survives

Continues self-powered operation

This is not biological—it’s technological

3. NETWORK NODE PERSISTENCE:

Body becomes permanent network node

Death doesn’t disconnect

Infrastructure remains operational

Even graves are part of IoB network

Our documentation predicted this:

Patent research showed:

GM Global patent: Harvesting biofield energy for vehicle power

DARPA 6G: Powering network using human bodies

Graphene oxide: Amplifies RF signals, self-assembles

If technology harvests bioelectric energy from living body:

Why would it stop when body dies?

Answer: IT DOESN’T.

Decomposition timeline:

Soft tissue decomposes (months to years)

Nanoparticles remain (synthetic, non-biological)

Metallic components persist (years to decades)

Graphene oxide stable (centuries)

Silicon-based circuits intact (potentially indefinitely)

The graveyard transmission proves:

=> IoB infrastructure designed for PERMANENT integration. Not just “during lifetime.” INDEFINITELY.

Biblical implication:

Revelation 14:11:

“And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night.”

What if “no rest” is LITERAL?

What if Mark accepters’ bodies remain networked even post-death?

What if consciousness trapped in synthetic network continues FOREVER?

The graveyard transmission suggests this is not metaphor.

It’s TECHNICAL REALITY.

Covid vaccinated are no longer human.

Owning humans.

Elon Musk: “We’re already a cyborg! ”

The Great Brain Robbery

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, directed energy weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain and mental functions of many people have deteriorated and are getting worse. Multitudes have been robbed of their ability to think critically, regulate their emotions, remember, pay attention and execute other brain and mental functions effectively. And neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed. The Health Wellness Performance Institute offers two brain programs to help people overcome these challenges.

The Optimal Brain Defence Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over six weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their brain and mind and to enhance brain and mental health and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain and mental health, performance and protection including the Subconscious Mind, Directed Energy Weapons and Targeted Individuals, Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their neuro-sovereignty and resist the New World Order’s agenda of enslavement and extermination.

The Optimal Brain Health Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over four weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their brain health, function, and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain health and performance including Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Health Academy program individuals can take proactive steps to significantly improve their brain function and prevent devastating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and others.

If you are experiencing brain and mental health challenges and want to protect your brain and mind and improve your brain and mental health and performance, contact us for details of the programs, including content and pricing :

WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal: 078 416 2673

Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Testimonial

Mrs Romilla Chetty Re Mr Rajendra Chetty 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

They refer to them as Directed Energy Weapons

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend