The mass atrocity in Gaza is a genocide, obviously, and is an undisguised ethnic cleansing operation.
But it’s also a lot more than that.
It’s an experiment — to see what kinds of abuses the public will accept without causing significant disruption to the imperial status quo.
It’s a psychological operation — to push out the boundaries of what’s normal and acceptable in our minds so that we will consent to even more horrific abuses in the future.
It’s a symptom — of Zionism, of colonialism, of militarism, of capitalism, of western supremacism, of empire-building, of propaganda, of ignorance, of apathy, of delusion, of ego.
It’s a manifestation — of violent racist, supremacist and xenophobic belief systems that have always been there but were previously restrained, meeting with the unwholesome nature of alliances that have long been in place but have been aggressively normalized.
It’s a mirror — showing us accurately and impartially who we currently are as a civilization.
It’s a disclosure — showing us what the western empire we live under really is underneath its fake plastic mask of liberal democracy and righteous humanitarianism.
It’s a revelation — showing us who among us really stands for truth and justice and who has been deceiving us about themselves and their motives this entire time.
It’s a catalyst — a galvanizing force and a rallying cry for all who realize that the murderous power structures we live under can no longer be allowed to stand, and a blaring alarm clock opening more and more snoozing eyes to the need for revolutionary change.
It’s a test — of who we are as a species and what we are made of, and of whether we can transcend the destructive patterning that is driving humanity to its doom.
It’s a question — asking us what kind of world we want to live in going forward, and what kind of people we want to be.
It’s an invitation — to become something better than what we are now.
The real genocide is occuring in Syria right. Christians, Druze and any other non Muslim people are being genocide as we speak and you mention nothing of that.
When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, did we just attack one of their bases and call it a day? No, that was an act of war, just like Oct. 7th and we didn't stop fighting the enemy until they surrendered unconditionally. Why are you genocidal hipocrites holding Israel to a different standard? And that is exactly what u are if you support the genocidal Hamas supporting Palestinians. They did, after all, fight on the side of Hitler in world war 2. And after the war, the land was partition with Arabs getting 97% of the land and Jews getting 3% of the land formerly known as "Judeah". Which translates to "home of the Jews".