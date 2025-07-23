Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DR. Maxson's avatar
DR. Maxson
20h

The real genocide is occuring in Syria right. Christians, Druze and any other non Muslim people are being genocide as we speak and you mention nothing of that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Faiez Kirsten and others
DR. Maxson's avatar
DR. Maxson
20h

When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, did we just attack one of their bases and call it a day? No, that was an act of war, just like Oct. 7th and we didn't stop fighting the enemy until they surrendered unconditionally. Why are you genocidal hipocrites holding Israel to a different standard? And that is exactly what u are if you support the genocidal Hamas supporting Palestinians. They did, after all, fight on the side of Hitler in world war 2. And after the war, the land was partition with Arabs getting 97% of the land and Jews getting 3% of the land formerly known as "Judeah". Which translates to "home of the Jews".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Faiez Kirsten and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture