This is a form of supremacy. Love you all and especially those introducing these misguided laws.

Note. All non noahide religions and direct access to scripture eliminated. These are set down as laws around the world. Christianity outlawed.

“They will all return to the true faith and no longer steal or destroy. Rather, they will eat permitted food at peace with Israel as Isaiah 11:7 states: “The lion will eat straw like an ox.”: Maimonides in Laws of Kings and Their Wars Chapter 2 Law 1

“The world will be filled with the knowledge of G-d as the waters cover the ocean bed.” Isaiah in Chapter 11:9

“G‑d (of Israel) shall be King over the entire earth. In that day G‑d shall be One and His Name One.” Zechariah 14:9

US Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded … these ethical values and principles that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.

Is There a Universal Religion?

​102nd U.S. Congress (1991-1992), House Joint Resolution H.J.RES.104.ENR designating March 26, 1991, as Education Day, U.S.A.

Torah’s Universal Guidelines for Individuals and Nations

1 -To Believe in the One True G-d, The G-d of Israel

2- To Honor G-d

3- To Respect Human Life

4- To Respect Family Unity

5- To Respect Others Property

6- To Respect All Living Creatures

7- To Live According to the Torah’s Divine Revelation and Social Laws.

How Can You Do It in 7 Steps

1. BE TRUE TO YOUR IMAGE

G-d created mankind in His image, and not the other way around.

Darkness begins when we confuse His light with an artificial image or force.

2. WE ARE WHAT WE SPEAK

Be mindful of words - they represent who we are. That’s why we must not curse

G-d’s Name. Our words can incite hatred or inspire peace.

​3. DON’T TAKE LIFE FOR GRANTED

“Whoever sheds the blood of man … for in the image of G-d He made man” is the beacon that illuminates the sanctity of human life. When one does not value human life, taking the life of another is conceivable.

4. RESPECT THE PROPERTY OF OTHERS

The prohibition of theft teaches that everyone should honor other people’s rights to property, privacy and peace. Evil takes root when a person or nation denies others their rights.

5. VALUE THE BOND OF FAMILY

Honor the divinity of marriage. The seeds of loyalty, love and respect that are planted in the traditional home translate into loyalty, love and respect in society.



6. SHOW COMPASSION

Be kind to all of G-d’s creatures. Do not cause animals unnecessary suffering. Every creature has a soul of life, and was created for a Divine purpose.

​7. PURSUE JUSTICE

Acknowledge and uphold a system of justice that is righteous, not arbitrary, based on these seven principles. Justice is the cornerstone of civilization and the foundation for world of peace.

YES CHRISTIANITY IS OUTLAWED AS IDOLATRY. The Extermination of Western Nations.

The Translation of the Rambam’s Mishne Torah into “Laws of Kings and Wars.”

It is part of US law. Requires Decapitation.

The setting of agenda 2030 and post 2030 Noahide agenda into world legislation. Writing the legislations around the world since 2006.

