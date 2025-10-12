International Public Notice: The End of Legacy Trusts and the Great Fraud.
Let it be known that “salvaged” biological materials, whether dead placentas, mucus on a used tissue paper discarded in a trash bin, or similar biological detritus, is nothing that can provide a valid claim against the living people this waste material came from.
The placenta is not a living being. It is not able to sustain life on its own. That is why it “dies” --- to the extent that it ever lived.
Likewise, other cast off biological material, for example, DNA on a bloody bandage, is not available for salvage and cannot be latched upon by any person or legal fiction entity.
Anyone caught advancing these false “salvage” claims in Admiralty or in commerce or any other form of law is participating in unlawful, illegal, and immoral latching.
Each one of us comes into this world gifted with a unique biological heritage and identity, right down to our own thumbprints, and we are all given a name, too. These gifts are ours, and theft of a gift is no less an act of theft, than the theft of something we created or earned.
In the same way, undisclosed alteration of the human genome via the injection of genetically engineered and patented scraps of genetic material does not provide any means to claim an ownership interest in any living man or woman anywhere on Earth. The Perpetrators may own a scrap of patented mRNA or DNA, but they do not own any appreciable portion of the divine creation.
We accuse, here and now, the members of the Bar Associations worldwide of participating in deliberate and premeditated crimes of personage and barratry and racketeering against humanity. We accuse, here and now, the British Crown of knowingly providing enforcement for a system of peonage and slavery that has been outlawed worldwide since 1926.
All families are instructed to publish the birth announcements of their children in local newspapers and to record it in their family Bibles or equivalent private records and create such documentation -- witness testimony, photographs, etc., as necessary to establish where and when their babies are born.
All claims by corporations against the living flesh and the Given Names of living people which have been established without full disclosure and all seven requirements of lawful contract, are null and void for fraud and non-disclosure.
The courts and court officers engaged in making and enforcing these venal claims are engaged in crimes of personage, barratry, illegal latching, identity theft, and racketeering.
Fraud vitiates everything, and all are owed equal protection. A known fraudulent process may not be allowed to continue.
Nobody reading this has been lawfully or legally removed from the land and soil jurisdiction they are heir to, because in no case have the obligations of personhood been fully disclosed and consciously agreed to without coercion.
Codes, acts of legislatures, regulations, and statutes apply to persons, not living men, and conditions of personhood must be entered into knowingly, willingly, consciously, and without duress --- not foisted off via unconscionable contracts imposed on babies in their cradles or via secretive non-disclosed salvage of waste biological materials.
Who wants to stand up and take responsibility for these salvage claims? Where is the person or institution accountable for defrauding and denigrating the people of this world?
The fraud now stands upon the public record thanks to the efforts of Govinda Tidbal and others. The “legacy trust” system is as dead as the placentas that were used to promote this scheme.
The perpetrators, public employees working for government subcontractors, illegally latched upon the natural assets of our babies---including their Given Names--- and “redefined” them as a thing, a corporation, merely named after them, as a ruse to promote deceit and subject them to foreign forms of law.
This is a crime known as unlawful conversion. It is also a form of identity theft and impersonation, that supports illegal takings and confiscations of actual assets. These are all white-collar crimes committed against babies in their cradles.
And now, as this 1700 year-old fraud is unraveling, they are responding with attempts to impose fraudulent court processes.
Be aware that any and all summons, orders, judgments, etc. that are addressed to any entity using what appears to be a middle initial are fraudulent on their face and void for vagueness.
You can all see this for yourselves. When you see “Charles C Brown” are we addressing Charles Christopher Brown? Charles Crispin Brown? Charles Chapeau Brown? Is that “C” even a middle initial, or just a letter used to create a different corporation name that is being presumed to exist and have something to do with you?
These practices and procedures have nothing to do with any lawful or legal court proceedings at all. They are fraud on the face of the documents being presented and any court proceedings resulting from them are fraudulent, too.
Also be aware that the “public trust estates” resulting from this illegal latching and purloining of your assets almost from the time of your birth has had other results.
A fraudulent security was created “in the name of” the fraudulent public trust estate(s) created in your name, the so-called “legacy trust” which has been used as a security backing the financial system, and which has tainted the entire securities market and the financial systems of the world.
The “Anna Maria Riezinger” my parents created is a person of substance known to be a living woman and “Anna Maria Riezinger” is her Lawful Person. It stands upon the records of Jackson County, Wisconsin, that my Mother did not waive my birthright or willingly donate me as a ward of the State of Wisconsin or enslave me for the benefit of any British Crown Corporation doing business as the “United States of America” ---- Incorporated. Or any Municipal Corporation, either.
The intestate public trust estates that are merely named after us, for example, “Anna Maria Riezinger” redefined as a British Territorial Seaman’s Estate, dba “Riezinger, Anna M” and “ANNA MARIA RIEZINGER”, a Roman Inferior Trust Estate, and any derivatives arising from these, respectively, are tainted by the fraud.
With respect to the Federation post master persons revealed as part of the Notice released yesterday, they are Lawful Persons and they are engaged in land-based commerce. Not only are they exempt from levy and tax percue, they are American property of the actual landlords.
Read that, not only do we not owe any property taxes to ourselves, those entities collecting property taxes 𝗳͟𝗿͟𝗼͟𝗺͟ us and pretending to be our property managers acting 𝗳͟𝗼͟𝗿͟ us, are con artists engaged in commercial fraud and racketeering, all resulting from the fraudulent establishment of fictional public trust estates named after us and equally fictional public trust interests.
The members of the Bar Associations have participated in this and profited themselves from it and have directly harmed both our public and our private interests as a result.
Public employees and incorporated vendors hired to provide services “in good faith” to our actual governments have also benefited and unjustly enriched themselves.
They have not enslaved us directly, but have instead done it by proxy, using fictitious intestate public trust estates as a means to commandeer and use and control our assets for their benefit instead of ours.
They have literally forced us under armed threat and duress to pay their taxes for them and misidentified us as the “debtors” responsible for paying for 𝘁͟𝗵͟𝗲͟𝗶͟𝗿͟ spending of 𝗼͟𝘂͟𝗿͟ credit.
Imagine a credit card hacker secretly obtaining access to your identity and charging your card to the limit, and then turning around and suing you in court, under the pretense that you are responsible for his spending? Imagine a criminal actor wearing a mask and made up to look just like you, committing crimes, so that you get blamed for them?
This is what we have been dealing with, unknowingly, for 160 years, and what people in Europe and other diverse places, put up with for far longer than this.
Governor Dunleavy and his Administration in Alaska are simply among the first to get the news that this entire criminal system and the criminal courts and the False Claims in commerce that have supported it, are finished.
Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals; Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents. NOTICE TO AGENTS IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPALS; NOTICE TO PRINCIPALS IS NOTICE TO AGENTS:
Our courts are competent to judge both the law and the facts and we have done so.
All operators both public and private must immediately and permanently cease and desist all court practices and procedures, policies, pretenses, and presumptions based on the impersonation of living men and women, and must also cease and desist from processing and enforcing commercial claims and municipal tax claims and liens tainted by this fraud against the living people.
Securitization of the living by proxy creation of legal fiction poppets is an act of black magic and necromancy repugnant to law and Nature, and by Maxim of Law: ‘A person who does a thing through the instrumentality of another, is held as having done it himself.” – In Latin: ‘qui facit per alium facit per se’.
It does not matter if that instrumentality is alive or dead; the justice and jurisprudence is the same.
There is no relief available to the State of Alaska, Inc. as a result of using the Municipal STATE OF ALASKA, INC, to do its dirty work, to bring false claims in commerce against the living, nor for their combined trespasses into the realm of the living; and the same is true for all federal, territorial, and municipal franchises ---including while not being limited to the courts, councils, commissions, boards, authorities, committees, congresses, directorships, titles, copyrights, and patents operated by these corporations for purposes of fraud, unjust enrichment, and racketeering under color of law.
Remedy and restitution is ordered for all victims of this fraud against humanity effective immediately. All taxes and other charges disguised as “taxes” alleged and collected against the living people must be returned to them as prepaid credit plus reasonable and customary interest; all mortgages and mortgage payments must also be reverted and returned as prepaid credit, plus interest.
Homes and houses and land and business facilities seized upon under the False Pretense of debt created by this Great Fraud must be returned if they have been seized upon, despite their resale to new owners following tax sales and similar actions predicated on tainted and fictional claims of debt.
Two wrongs may not make a right, but justice in the face of fraud will not wait. Full estoppel has been reached.
The living people of this country that all these “persons” are obligated to serve in “good faith” are present and accounted for and standing as the heirs of their own patrimony.
All licenses issued under the false presumptions created by this vast fraud scheme are terminated without recourse; henceforth, all licenses, certificates, securities, leases, notes, mortgages, loan documents, “pledges”, identifications, passports and other documents issued under the taint of this fraud against humanity is viable evidence of the crime(s) committed, the identities of the victims, and the duty owed to provide remedy to them, but shall not be used to convert a right into a privilege or be used to compel any service or limit any occupation of common right or do anything but extinguish claims of indebtedness being held against the living people.
Marriages will no longer be interpreted as licensed Joint Ventures and no business entity may assume a Silent Partnership or ownership interest in any such Joint Venture or its “products”. Marriage is a private and ecclesiastical matter, protected and guaranteed to the living, not subject to any claim made by any commercial or municipal corporation whatsoever, even if it may be an incorporated church, synagogue, mosque or temple.
So said, so signed, so sealed and affirmed under jurat this 10th day of the month of October in the year known as two thousand twenty-five and also delegated as October 10, 2025, and as numerated 10 October 2025, and as 10/10/2025 and is hereby implemented within all species of time and law and jurisdiction without recourse.
Issued by:
Anna Maria Riezinger -- Fiduciary
The United State of America
Chief Justice
The Alaska Supreme Court
In care of: Box 520994
Big Lake, Alaska 99652
October 10th 2025
