Luciferianism is the belief in Lucifer as a deity, but it is also a philosophy that the primary focus in life should be on the external world rather than the internal world. This external focus translates to a life of materialism. A life focused on the acquisition of money and material assets instead of focus on the development of the inner world of mind and spirit. Consequently, members of the Luciferian Death Cult that runs the Matrix, and its minions, have a high NAV but a low NPSV. They are financially and materially wealthy but psycho-spiritually impoverished and cause major destruction to the planet and its people. And since the Cult runs the Matrix and controls the minds of most people, multitudes strive to be financially and materially wealthy and neglect their psycho-spiritual development. They spend a large portion of their day focused on monetary and material gain and little, if any, on acquiring true knowledge and developing their minds and hearts. They believe money and material assets will make them happy and give them a sense of fulfillment. The tragedy is that the Cult has rigged the game in its favor. Its NAV will continue to rise and that of the masses will continue to fall no matter how hard they try. Much of the effort they exert in attempting to become financially and materially wealthy is ineffectual. The rigged game ensures that, for the masses, wealth never materializes, except for a few whose wealth is fleeting and disappears as quickly as it came. And because most have neglected their psycho-spiritual development, they are not only financially and materially impoverished, but psycho-spiritually impoverished too. Knowledge, on the other hand, is permanent and confers massive benefits on those who acquire it. I am of course referring to true knowledge.

Now I am not saying that money is not important. It clearly is. Surviving in the Matrix is not possible without it. The Luciferian Death Cult has deployed systems which ensure scarcity in the Matrix. The vast majority thus remain disempowered and experience life as a daily struggle. They never have sufficient of that which is required to live a decent, dignified, and functional life and money is an important part of what is required for such a life. Some would say it is the most important part, which is understandable given that multitudes are unemployed, hungry, indebted, desperate, and dying. So, it is not surprising that people spend most of their waking hours in pursuit of money and not in pursuit of knowledge. After all, knowledge alone does not pay the bills and fill empty stomachs. It is Cult programming too of course, and not only lack of money alone that drives this focus on, and pursuit of, money. The Matrix is a Satanic System, and it is not here, but in the Authentix with its Authentic systems and culture, that the main focus would be on the acquisition of true knowledge, holistic consciousness and holistic intelligence.

It should be mentioned at this point that although the term ‘money’ is used, it is currency that is being referred to. Currency is a debt-based means of exchange conjured up by the Luciferian Death Cult to control the money supply and keep the masses perpetually financially disempowered and enslaved. Currency has no intrinsic value. A discussion of the difference between money and currency is beyond the scope of this piece. In any case, money does have its limitations for those of the masses who do have a meaningful amount of it, such as paying taxes and ‘keeping up with the Joneses.’ Although it can provide comfort and make life easier, it does not ensure long-term fulfillment. Focusing solely on building financial and material wealth has many disadvantages and can be destructive, such as not having any meaningful purpose in life and the absence of psycho-spiritual spiritual wellbeing as alluded to.

The Benefits of Knowledge

Knowledge on the other hand, can be said to be limitless. Knowledge is information which has been processed in the mind and since we live in the Information Age, information is everywhere and easily accessible. The major problem the world faces is a lack of true knowledge, a lack of holistic consciousness and a lack of holistic intelligence. Without the former, the latter two cannot be achieved. It provides many benefits such as making better decisions, solving problems more effectively, and increasing resilience, creativity and innovation and the chances of realizing goals and opens up new opportunities for success. Knowledge also aids in self-discovery and helps to change perspectives and align perceptions with truth. It also helps to improve relationships and increases overall wellbeing. Although money cannot buy happiness, knowledge can place people on the path to happiness. Knowledge also increases confidence and boosts self-esteem and improves morality and respect, both of others and of self. It improves the ability to communicate effectively and be more empathetic and it increases understanding of the reality of situations and paves the way for optimism.

Knowledge also confers significant economic benefits such as increasing job opportunities and earning potential. A society which prioritizes the acquisition of true knowledge, holistic consciousness and holistic intelligence will be functional and harmonious. It will be successful in all spheres.

Read, Look and Listen. Develop a Love for Learning.

Acquiring true knowledge by processing information obtained from authentic sources requires investment of time and paying attention. By reading, looking and listening, this goal can be achieved.

Overcoming Obstacles in the Acquisition of Knowledge

The mind can be expanded and a lifelong love for learning and acquisition of knowledge can be fostered by committing to learning something new every day. However, major obstacles in pursuing knowledge, such as fear of failure, a lack of motivation and a preference for remaining in their comfort zones prevent people from changing or trying new things or entering new fields of study. Any obstacles or challenges to your efforts to become more knowledgeable and skilled can be overcome through the employment of various tools and technologies and participation in edupowerment programs. Developing a growth mindset is necessary. This is the belief that one’s knowledge, consciousness, intelligence, skills, and abilities can be enhanced through intentional effort. Such a mindset drives behavior in the direction of achieving these goals.

Scarcity of money to pursue knowledge is of course also cited as an obstacle by many. But is it really? We live in the Information Age and there are many free sources of authentic information available. One must just look for them. It should be remembered though that much time and effort was invested by those who make quality work available to the public and it is commendable if they do so at no charge. The Cult’s Satanic System (the Matrix) requires that people pay for virtually everything to live on this planet, which is why an Authentix is necessary for a meaningful and functional life here. Sadly, though, most are unaware of the necessity for an Authentix, and the very few who are aware do not care or feel helpless in making it a reality. In any case, expecting everything for free in the Matrix is not a recommended expectation. Quality work should be compensated if required.

Basically, the best way to deal with challenges in pursuing knowledge is to set goals and do what is required to achieve them. A Goal Achievement edupowerment program is recommended in this regard.

Sharing Knowledge

Selfishness is defined as ‘being concerned primarily or excessively with oneself and having little regard for others. It is important to share knowledge with others. This contributes to the growth and development of communities and societies. There are many ways to share knowledge such as through talks, webinars, and written publications among others.

Conclusion

It is said that knowledge is power, but it is the application of knowledge that is power. Walking around with knowledge in one’s head and not applying it is like a donkey carrying books. The power of applying true knowledge cannot be overstated. Although achieving a high Net Asset Value may seem like the ultimate success, the benefits of financial and material wealth are fleeting and limited while one is still alive and of no benefit at all in the grave, although others can of course benefit from them after one has exited this plane. Knowledge on the other hand lasts a lifetime and provides a multitude of benefits as explained.

