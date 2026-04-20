Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
3d

Every country should work to be self sufficient, we just need to clean out the parasites/death tech.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3d

Iran clearly much smarter than "The West".

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