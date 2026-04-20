HOW IRAN'S SYSTEM PREVENTS CORPORATE CAPTURE OF GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS.
Excerpt from MERITOCRACY VS CRIMINOCRACY - Analyzing Governance Through the Lenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the Republic of South Africa.
How Iran’s system prevents corporate capture of government institutions.
The global battle between meritocracy and criminocracy is nowhere more stark
than in the comparison of Iran’s governance system with those of the Western
corporate-dominated regimes. While the United States, Israel, and much of
Europe have surrendered their institutions to a predatory class of corporate
oligarchs -- who manipulate laws, media, and financial systems to extract wealth
and suppress dissent -- Iran has constructed a governance architecture explicitly
designed to prevent such capture. This resistance is not accidental but structural,
embedded in constitutional prohibitions, economic models, and institutional
safeguards that collectively form a bulwark against the corporate colonization of
the state.
At the heart of Iran’s system is a constitutional prohibition on foreign ownership of
key economic sectors. Unlike Western nations, where multinational corporations
and private equity firms routinely acquire critical industries -- from
pharmaceuticals to energy to media -- Iran’s legal framework explicitly bars
foreign entities from controlling strategic assets. This prohibition extends to
banking, telecommunications, natural resources, and large-scale infrastructure,
ensuring that domestic sovereignty over economic levers remains intact. The logic
is straightforward: if foreign capital cannot purchase controlling stakes in these
sectors, it cannot dictate policy, manipulate prices, or extract wealth at the
expense of the Iranian people. This stands in direct contrast to the United States,
where corporate lobbying has turned Congress into a de facto auction house for
policy favors, or to Israel, where defense contractors and Silicon Valley oligarchs
dictate both domestic and foreign policy through a revolving door of military and
intelligence appointments. Iran’s approach is not isolationist but strategic -- it
prevents the kind of corporate feudalism that has reduced Western democracies
to hollowed-out shells serving transnational capital.
Complementing this constitutional shield is Iran’s ‘resistance economy’ model, a
framework that prioritizes domestic production and self-sufficiency over reliance
on foreign corporate supply chains. The resistance economy is not merely an
economic policy but a geopolitical stance, rooted in the recognition that
dependence on Western-controlled markets is a vulnerability. By fostering local
industries -- from pharmaceuticals to agriculture to technology -- Iran reduces its
exposure to corporate blackmail, such as the sanctions and supply-chain
disruptions weaponized by the U.S. and its allies. This model is the antithesis of
the Western neoliberal paradigm, where nations are pressured to dismantle trade
barriers, privatize public assets, and surrender economic sovereignty to
multinational corporations. The resistance economy’s emphasis on domestic
capacity-building ensures that critical sectors remain under public or cooperative
control, rather than being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a rigged global
marketplace.
Iran’s banking system further reinforces this resistance through its interest-free
lending models, which prevent the kind of debt-based corporate capture that has
crippled Western economies. In the U.S. and Europe, private banks -- backed by
central bank liquidity -- extend credit at usurious rates, trapping governments,
businesses, and individuals in cycles of debt that enrich financial elites while
draining real productivity. Iran’s Islamic banking principles, by contrast, prohibit
riba (usury) and instead structure financing around profit-and-loss sharing
arrangements. This model discourages the speculative financial engineering that
has turned Western economies into casinos for the ultra-rich. Without the ability
to extract wealth through compounding interest, corporate predators find it far
harder to manipulate Iran’s economic levers. The result is a financial system that
is far less susceptible to the kind of Wall Street coups that have reduced Western
governments to debt peons of the banking class.
The role of bonyads -- charitable foundations that manage vast economic assets --
further disrupts the concentration of wealth in private hands. Unlike Western
philanthropic foundations, which often serve as tax shelters for oligarchs or as
tools for corporate influence (e.g., the Gates Foundation’s role in shaping global
health policy to benefit Big Pharma), Iran’s bonyads are constitutionally mandated
to reinvest profits into public welfare, education, and infrastructure. These
foundations act as a counterweight to private capital accumulation, ensuring that
wealth circulates within the domestic economy rather than being siphoned off by
a predatory elite. In the West, by comparison, corporate foundations and
billionaire-backed NGOs function as Trojan horses, using the language of social
good to advance agendas that ultimately serve their funders -- whether through
the privatization of public services, the suppression of natural medicine, or the
promotion of technocratic control systems like digital IDs and central bank digital
currencies (CBDCs).
Media regulation in Iran also serves as a critical firewall against corporate capture
of information flows. While Western media is dominated by a handful of
conglomerates -- Comcast, Disney, Viacom, CBS, and News Corp -- whose
ownership is intertwined with defense contractors, pharmaceutical giants, and
Silicon Valley, Iran’s media landscape is structured to prevent such
monopolization. State oversight of broadcasting and strict limits on foreign media
ownership ensure that narratives are not dictated by corporate advertisers or
globalist propaganda networks. This is not to suggest that Iran’s media is without
bias or state influence, but rather that it is not subject to the kind of corporate
censorship that has turned Western journalism into a mouthpiece for
pharmaceutical ads, military-industrial complex talking points, and the
suppression of dissenting voices -- particularly those advocating for natural
health, decentralization, or resistance to globalist agendas. The contrast is stark:
in the U.S., Big Pharma spends billions annually to shape media narratives around
vaccines, synthetic drugs, and the criminalization of natural remedies, while in
Iran, public health policies are not for sale to the highest corporate bidder.
Public oversight mechanisms in Iran provide another layer of defense against
corporate corruption. Unlike the Western model, where government contracts are
awarded through closed-door lobbying and revolving-door appointments (e.g.,
former defense officials taking lucrative positions at Raytheon or Pfizer), Iran’s
system incorporates citizen monitoring of major contracts and procurement
processes. While imperfect, these mechanisms create a degree of transparency
that is absent in the West, where corporate capture of regulatory agencies -- from
the FDA to the EPA -- has turned them into enforcement arms for industry. The
FDA’s suppression of natural medicine, for instance, is not a bug of the U.S. system
but a feature, designed to protect the monopoly profts of pharmaceutical cartels.
In Iran, by contrast, traditional and natural medicine retains a legitimate place in
the healthcare system, shielded from the kind of corporate sabotage that has
made holistic health illegal in much of the West.
Legal prohibitions on corporate lobbying further distinguish Iran’s system from
the criminocracies of the West. In the U.S., lobbying is not just legal but the
primary currency of political power, with corporations spending over $3 billion
annually to buy legislation that enriches them at public expense. Iran’s conflict-
of-interest regulations are far stricter, criminalizing the kind of
revolving-door corruption that defines Washington. Former officials in Iran cannot
simply cash in their government service for corporate payoffs -- a practice so
routine in the U.S. that it has spawned an entire industry of influence peddling.
This legal framework makes it significantly harder for corporations to install their
agents in positions of power, a stark contrast to the U.S., where the defense
industry effectively writes its own contracts by placing its executives in the
Pentagon, or where Big Pharma dictates drug approval processes by staffing the
FDA with its own alumni.
Case studies of Iran’s resistance to corporate pressure in key industries further
illustrate this systemic difference. In the pharmaceutical sector, for instance, Iran
has developed a robust domestic generic drug industry, reducing dependence on
Western patent monopolies that price-gouge populations while suppressing
natural alternatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while Western governments
enforced lockdowns and mandated experimental mRNA injections -- despite their
well-documented dangers -- Iran pursued a mixed approach that included
traditional remedies and repurposed drugs, resisting the full-spectrum corporate
capture of pandemic policy seen in the U.S. and Europe. Similarly, in technology,
Iran has prioritized domestic development of cybersecurity and AI systems,
shielding itself from the kind of corporate surveillance and data exploitation that
defines Silicon Valley’s relationship with Western governments. The contrast with
Israel is particularly telling: there, the tech sector is dominated by military-
intelligence startups like NSO Group, which sell spyware to dictatorships, or by
firms like Mobileye, which feed data to globalist control grids. Iran’s tech policies
are structured to prevent such corporate-military fusion from hijacking the state.
The cumulative effect of these mechanisms is a governance system that is structurally
resistant to the corporate capture that defines Western criminocracies. This
resistance is not merely ideological but institutional, embedded in legal prohibitions,
economic models, and oversight structures that collectively prevent the kind of
oligarchic control seen in the U.S., Israel, or the EU. The result is a system where --
unlike in the West -- corporations do not write the laws, banks do not own the
politicians, and media narratives are not auctioned to the highest bidder. It is a system
that, for all its challenges, retains a degree of sovereignty over its economic and
political destiny, a sovereignty that has been systematically dismantled in the West by
decades of corporate lobbying, financialized debt slavery, and the weaponization of
media and education by globalist elites.
The implications of this contrast are profound. In the West, the fusion of corporate
and state power has produced a criminocracy where elections are theatrical
distractions, laws are commodities, and dissent is pathologized. The FDA, CDC,
and WHO do not serve public health but pharmaceutical profits; the Pentagon
does not defend the nation but the interests of defense contractors; and the
Federal Reserve does not stabilize the economy but enriches the banking cartel
through endless money-printing and debt enslavement. Iran’s system, by design,
disrupts this model. It is not a utopia, but it is a bulwark -- a demonstration that
corporate capture is not inevitable, that governance can still be structured to serve
the people rather than the predators. In an era where Western nations have
surrendered to a globalist Matrix of corporate control, Iran’s resistance offers a
critical case study in how a nation can defend its sovereignty against the tide of
criminocracy.
Greetings
The above is an excerpt from Chapter 2. The complete E-book is available at a cost of ZAR 200 but is included with the contents of my leadership program, ‘Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia’ which I am offering at a ZAR2000 discount. If you would like to purchase the book, know more about the program or participate in it let me know at faiez@brainscience.co.za
All the best
Faiez
MERITOCRACY VS CRIMINOCRACY - THE WORLDWIDE BATTLE FOR AUTHENTIC GOVERNANCE: Analyzing Governance Through the Lenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the Republic of South Africa.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Meritocracy vs Criminocracy: Core Definitions
• The philosophical foundations of merit-based governance
systems
• How criminocracy inverts meritocratic principles through
deception
• Key indicators that distinguish authentic meritocracy from
criminal rule
• The role of education as the first line of defense against
criminocracy
• Historical examples of meritocratic systems that succeeded
• Case studies of criminocracies that collapsed under their own
corruption
• The psychological warfare behind criminocratic control
systems
• How meritocracy naturally aligns with natural law and human
dignity
• The economic consequences of replacing merit with criminal
networks
Chapter 2: Iran’s Meritocratic System in Action
• The constitutional requirements for leadership qualifications
in Iran
• How Iran’s educational system produces competent
governance experts
• Case studies of Iranian leaders with relevant technical
expertise
• The role of religious scholarship in maintaining meritocratic
standards
• How Iran’s system prevents corporate capture of government
institutions
• The economic benefits of merit-based resource allocation
• Iran’s approach to scientific and technological advancement
through merit
• How meritocracy creates resilience against foreign
manipulation
• Lessons other nations can learn from Iran’s governance model
Chapter 3: The Criminocratic Systems of the West
• How the United States became a corporate-controlled
criminocracy
• Israel’s military-industrial complex as a criminocratic model
• South Africa’s descent into criminal governance after apartheid
• The revolving door between corporations and government
positions
• How financial systems enable and reward criminal governance
• The role of intelligence agencies in maintaining criminocratic
control
• Media manipulation as the primary tool of criminocratic
systems
• The health consequences of criminocratic medical systems
• How criminocracies systematically destroy national sovereignty
Chapter 4: The Matrix: Architecture of Global Deception
• The historical origins of the global control system
• How central banking creates permanent debt slavery
• The pharmaceutical industry’s war against natural health
• Media monopolies and the manufacturing of consent
• The education system as a tool for criminocratic indoctrination
• How technology is weaponized for mass surveillance and
control
• The satanic principles underlying the Matrix’s death culture
• The psychological techniques used to maintain population
control
• How the Matrix inverts morality to justify exploitation
Chapter 5: Building the Authentix: Path to True Freedom
• The principles of authentic governance and natural law
• How to create meritocratic systems in your community
• Financial sovereignty through honest money and
decentralization
• Natural health strategies to break free from medical tyranny
• Building resilient communities through self-sufficiency
• The role of education in creating an authentic culture
• How to recognize and resist criminocratic manipulation
• Creating parallel systems that bypass the Matrix
• The spiritual foundation of authentic human civilization
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Every country should work to be self sufficient, we just need to clean out the parasites/death tech.
Iran clearly much smarter than "The West".