How Iran’s system prevents corporate capture of government institutions.

The global battle between meritocracy and criminocracy is nowhere more stark

than in the comparison of Iran’s governance system with those of the Western

corporate-dominated regimes. While the United States, Israel, and much of

Europe have surrendered their institutions to a predatory class of corporate

oligarchs -- who manipulate laws, media, and financial systems to extract wealth

and suppress dissent -- Iran has constructed a governance architecture explicitly

designed to prevent such capture. This resistance is not accidental but structural,

embedded in constitutional prohibitions, economic models, and institutional

safeguards that collectively form a bulwark against the corporate colonization of

the state.

At the heart of Iran’s system is a constitutional prohibition on foreign ownership of

key economic sectors. Unlike Western nations, where multinational corporations

and private equity firms routinely acquire critical industries -- from

pharmaceuticals to energy to media -- Iran’s legal framework explicitly bars

foreign entities from controlling strategic assets. This prohibition extends to

banking, telecommunications, natural resources, and large-scale infrastructure,

ensuring that domestic sovereignty over economic levers remains intact. The logic

is straightforward: if foreign capital cannot purchase controlling stakes in these

sectors, it cannot dictate policy, manipulate prices, or extract wealth at the

expense of the Iranian people. This stands in direct contrast to the United States,

where corporate lobbying has turned Congress into a de facto auction house for

policy favors, or to Israel, where defense contractors and Silicon Valley oligarchs

dictate both domestic and foreign policy through a revolving door of military and

intelligence appointments. Iran’s approach is not isolationist but strategic -- it

prevents the kind of corporate feudalism that has reduced Western democracies

to hollowed-out shells serving transnational capital.

Complementing this constitutional shield is Iran’s ‘resistance economy’ model, a

framework that prioritizes domestic production and self-sufficiency over reliance

on foreign corporate supply chains. The resistance economy is not merely an

economic policy but a geopolitical stance, rooted in the recognition that

dependence on Western-controlled markets is a vulnerability. By fostering local

industries -- from pharmaceuticals to agriculture to technology -- Iran reduces its

exposure to corporate blackmail, such as the sanctions and supply-chain

disruptions weaponized by the U.S. and its allies. This model is the antithesis of

the Western neoliberal paradigm, where nations are pressured to dismantle trade

barriers, privatize public assets, and surrender economic sovereignty to

multinational corporations. The resistance economy’s emphasis on domestic

capacity-building ensures that critical sectors remain under public or cooperative

control, rather than being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a rigged global

marketplace.

Iran’s banking system further reinforces this resistance through its interest-free

lending models, which prevent the kind of debt-based corporate capture that has

crippled Western economies. In the U.S. and Europe, private banks -- backed by

central bank liquidity -- extend credit at usurious rates, trapping governments,

businesses, and individuals in cycles of debt that enrich financial elites while

draining real productivity. Iran’s Islamic banking principles, by contrast, prohibit

riba (usury) and instead structure financing around profit-and-loss sharing

arrangements. This model discourages the speculative financial engineering that

has turned Western economies into casinos for the ultra-rich. Without the ability

to extract wealth through compounding interest, corporate predators find it far

harder to manipulate Iran’s economic levers. The result is a financial system that

is far less susceptible to the kind of Wall Street coups that have reduced Western

governments to debt peons of the banking class.

The role of bonyads -- charitable foundations that manage vast economic assets --

further disrupts the concentration of wealth in private hands. Unlike Western

philanthropic foundations, which often serve as tax shelters for oligarchs or as

tools for corporate influence (e.g., the Gates Foundation’s role in shaping global

health policy to benefit Big Pharma), Iran’s bonyads are constitutionally mandated

to reinvest profits into public welfare, education, and infrastructure. These

foundations act as a counterweight to private capital accumulation, ensuring that

wealth circulates within the domestic economy rather than being siphoned off by

a predatory elite. In the West, by comparison, corporate foundations and

billionaire-backed NGOs function as Trojan horses, using the language of social

good to advance agendas that ultimately serve their funders -- whether through

the privatization of public services, the suppression of natural medicine, or the

promotion of technocratic control systems like digital IDs and central bank digital

currencies (CBDCs).

Media regulation in Iran also serves as a critical firewall against corporate capture

of information flows. While Western media is dominated by a handful of

conglomerates -- Comcast, Disney, Viacom, CBS, and News Corp -- whose

ownership is intertwined with defense contractors, pharmaceutical giants, and

Silicon Valley, Iran’s media landscape is structured to prevent such

monopolization. State oversight of broadcasting and strict limits on foreign media

ownership ensure that narratives are not dictated by corporate advertisers or

globalist propaganda networks. This is not to suggest that Iran’s media is without

bias or state influence, but rather that it is not subject to the kind of corporate

censorship that has turned Western journalism into a mouthpiece for

pharmaceutical ads, military-industrial complex talking points, and the

suppression of dissenting voices -- particularly those advocating for natural

health, decentralization, or resistance to globalist agendas. The contrast is stark:

in the U.S., Big Pharma spends billions annually to shape media narratives around

vaccines, synthetic drugs, and the criminalization of natural remedies, while in

Iran, public health policies are not for sale to the highest corporate bidder.

Public oversight mechanisms in Iran provide another layer of defense against

corporate corruption. Unlike the Western model, where government contracts are

awarded through closed-door lobbying and revolving-door appointments (e.g.,

former defense officials taking lucrative positions at Raytheon or Pfizer), Iran’s

system incorporates citizen monitoring of major contracts and procurement

processes. While imperfect, these mechanisms create a degree of transparency

that is absent in the West, where corporate capture of regulatory agencies -- from

the FDA to the EPA -- has turned them into enforcement arms for industry. The

FDA’s suppression of natural medicine, for instance, is not a bug of the U.S. system

but a feature, designed to protect the monopoly profts of pharmaceutical cartels.

In Iran, by contrast, traditional and natural medicine retains a legitimate place in

the healthcare system, shielded from the kind of corporate sabotage that has

made holistic health illegal in much of the West.

Legal prohibitions on corporate lobbying further distinguish Iran’s system from

the criminocracies of the West. In the U.S., lobbying is not just legal but the

primary currency of political power, with corporations spending over $3 billion

annually to buy legislation that enriches them at public expense. Iran’s conflict-

of-interest regulations are far stricter, criminalizing the kind of

revolving-door corruption that defines Washington. Former officials in Iran cannot

simply cash in their government service for corporate payoffs -- a practice so

routine in the U.S. that it has spawned an entire industry of influence peddling.

This legal framework makes it significantly harder for corporations to install their

agents in positions of power, a stark contrast to the U.S., where the defense

industry effectively writes its own contracts by placing its executives in the

Pentagon, or where Big Pharma dictates drug approval processes by staffing the

FDA with its own alumni.

Case studies of Iran’s resistance to corporate pressure in key industries further

illustrate this systemic difference. In the pharmaceutical sector, for instance, Iran

has developed a robust domestic generic drug industry, reducing dependence on

Western patent monopolies that price-gouge populations while suppressing

natural alternatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while Western governments

enforced lockdowns and mandated experimental mRNA injections -- despite their

well-documented dangers -- Iran pursued a mixed approach that included

traditional remedies and repurposed drugs, resisting the full-spectrum corporate

capture of pandemic policy seen in the U.S. and Europe. Similarly, in technology,

Iran has prioritized domestic development of cybersecurity and AI systems,

shielding itself from the kind of corporate surveillance and data exploitation that

defines Silicon Valley’s relationship with Western governments. The contrast with

Israel is particularly telling: there, the tech sector is dominated by military-

intelligence startups like NSO Group, which sell spyware to dictatorships, or by

firms like Mobileye, which feed data to globalist control grids. Iran’s tech policies

are structured to prevent such corporate-military fusion from hijacking the state.

The cumulative effect of these mechanisms is a governance system that is structurally

resistant to the corporate capture that defines Western criminocracies. This

resistance is not merely ideological but institutional, embedded in legal prohibitions,

economic models, and oversight structures that collectively prevent the kind of

oligarchic control seen in the U.S., Israel, or the EU. The result is a system where --

unlike in the West -- corporations do not write the laws, banks do not own the

politicians, and media narratives are not auctioned to the highest bidder. It is a system

that, for all its challenges, retains a degree of sovereignty over its economic and

political destiny, a sovereignty that has been systematically dismantled in the West by

decades of corporate lobbying, financialized debt slavery, and the weaponization of

media and education by globalist elites.

The implications of this contrast are profound. In the West, the fusion of corporate

and state power has produced a criminocracy where elections are theatrical

distractions, laws are commodities, and dissent is pathologized. The FDA, CDC,

and WHO do not serve public health but pharmaceutical profits; the Pentagon

does not defend the nation but the interests of defense contractors; and the

Federal Reserve does not stabilize the economy but enriches the banking cartel

through endless money-printing and debt enslavement. Iran’s system, by design,

disrupts this model. It is not a utopia, but it is a bulwark -- a demonstration that

corporate capture is not inevitable, that governance can still be structured to serve

the people rather than the predators. In an era where Western nations have

surrendered to a globalist Matrix of corporate control, Iran’s resistance offers a

critical case study in how a nation can defend its sovereignty against the tide of

criminocracy.

Greetings

The above is an excerpt from Chapter 2. The complete E-book is available at a cost of ZAR 200 but is included with the contents of my leadership program, ‘Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia’ which I am offering at a ZAR2000 discount. If you would like to purchase the book, know more about the program or participate in it let me know at faiez@brainscience.co.za

All the best

Faiez

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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MERITOCRACY VS CRIMINOCRACY - THE WORLDWIDE BATTLE FOR AUTHENTIC GOVERNANCE: Analyzing Governance Through the Lenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the Republic of South Africa.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Meritocracy vs Criminocracy: Core Definitions

• The philosophical foundations of merit-based governance

systems

• How criminocracy inverts meritocratic principles through

deception

• Key indicators that distinguish authentic meritocracy from

criminal rule

• The role of education as the first line of defense against

criminocracy

• Historical examples of meritocratic systems that succeeded

• Case studies of criminocracies that collapsed under their own

corruption

• The psychological warfare behind criminocratic control

systems

• How meritocracy naturally aligns with natural law and human

dignity

• The economic consequences of replacing merit with criminal

networks

Chapter 2: Iran’s Meritocratic System in Action

• The constitutional requirements for leadership qualifications

in Iran

• How Iran’s educational system produces competent

governance experts

• Case studies of Iranian leaders with relevant technical

expertise

• The role of religious scholarship in maintaining meritocratic

standards

• How Iran’s system prevents corporate capture of government

institutions

• The economic benefits of merit-based resource allocation

• Iran’s approach to scientific and technological advancement

through merit

• How meritocracy creates resilience against foreign

manipulation

• Lessons other nations can learn from Iran’s governance model

Chapter 3: The Criminocratic Systems of the West

• How the United States became a corporate-controlled

criminocracy

• Israel’s military-industrial complex as a criminocratic model

• South Africa’s descent into criminal governance after apartheid

• The revolving door between corporations and government

positions

• How financial systems enable and reward criminal governance

• The role of intelligence agencies in maintaining criminocratic

control

• Media manipulation as the primary tool of criminocratic

systems

• The health consequences of criminocratic medical systems

• How criminocracies systematically destroy national sovereignty

Chapter 4: The Matrix: Architecture of Global Deception

• The historical origins of the global control system

• How central banking creates permanent debt slavery

• The pharmaceutical industry’s war against natural health

• Media monopolies and the manufacturing of consent

• The education system as a tool for criminocratic indoctrination

• How technology is weaponized for mass surveillance and

control

• The satanic principles underlying the Matrix’s death culture

• The psychological techniques used to maintain population

control

• How the Matrix inverts morality to justify exploitation

Chapter 5: Building the Authentix: Path to True Freedom

• The principles of authentic governance and natural law

• How to create meritocratic systems in your community

• Financial sovereignty through honest money and

decentralization

• Natural health strategies to break free from medical tyranny

• Building resilient communities through self-sufficiency

• The role of education in creating an authentic culture

• How to recognize and resist criminocratic manipulation

• Creating parallel systems that bypass the Matrix

• The spiritual foundation of authentic human civilization