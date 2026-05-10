Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3d

A brilliant explanation of how the kakistocracies of "the West" developed. "The criminocratic inversion of meritocracy through deception represents one of the most sophisticated and destructive governance models in human history." Australia and New Zealand have also succumbed to this perversion. During a 20-year scientific career, I witnessed this in the form of scientism (pseudoscience) dominating genuine scientific endeavour, manifested most obviously in the allocation of grants to research projects aligned with government and corporate agendas.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Faiez Kirsten and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture