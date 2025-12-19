Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4h

No surprises here, Doc: straight Ds for me = 0, zip, nada = certified rebel = A+ = badge of honour.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Faiez Kirsten
joshua daniel's avatar
joshua daniel
22m

D for every answer. Will never bow down to these demons and whenever hunting season begins, I will be at the front of the line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture