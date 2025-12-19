DO YOU HAVE A COUNTERACTION OR A COMPLIANCE MINDSET?

HAVE YOU TAKEN THE QUIZ?

HERE’S THE SCORING KEY AND SCORE INTERPRETATION IF YOU HAVE:

Scoring :

• A answers: +3 points each (Compliant mindset – you’re all in on the system!)

• B answers: +2 points each (Semi-compliant – you go with the flow.)

• C answers: +1 point each (Neutral – you’re adaptable but not fully bought in.)

• D answers: +0 points each (Counteractive – you’re a rebel at heart.)

Total Score Interpretation:

• 25-30 points: High Compliance – Your mindset aligns smoothly with the agenda. In a dystopia, you’d be the model citizen, enjoying the perks of conformity while the system tightens its grip. Time to question if that’s really freedom?

• 15-24 points: Moderate Compliance – You’re pragmatic and willing to adapt, which might keep you safe short-term but could enable the slide into control. A little pushback might spice things up!

• 5-14 points: Low Compliance – You see through the veneer and value independence, counteracting the agenda somewhat. Keep honing that critical thinking – you’re on the path to resistance.

• 0-4 points: Strong Counteraction – You’re a full-on dissident! Your mindset actively resists the enslavement agenda, prioritizing human rights and freedom. You have no fear of dystopia! You are a threat to the agenda and will be targeted. Stay vigilant!

How did you score? Want to join me for a general deep dive into the quiz?

Let me know if you do!

