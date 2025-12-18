Greetings
I suspect Substack has deployed a bot which is unsubscribing people, at least from my subscriber base. If you find yourself no longer on my list i.e. you do not receive any emails from me for more than two weeks from today without me having notified you that I have put my publications on hold, and you have not unsubscribed, please let me know (faiez@brainscience.co.za). Would appreciate it.
Thank you in advance.
Faiez
I can’t leave comments on a certain substacks… eg. Breggin et. Al.
.. I’m wondering what other TRUTH sayers’ substacks are being impacted. This is the 3rd time I tried to leave a comment today .. something is awry with Free speech on substack it seems 😔😔😔😔😔😔
FYI:
I'M SICK OF IT: The Plan to Combat Censorship & 💣 Airtight Proof Substack is Shadowbanning??? 💣
I sure hope not, but I have no other way to explain this...
Agent131711
Dec 6, 2025
