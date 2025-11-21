Germany’s top scientists, doctors, and academics have sounded the alarm, issuing a joint red alert that the experimental Covid mRNA injections are fueling a global health catastrophe and driving a population implosion.

At a press conference in Berlin, nine leading experts called for an immediate halt to mRNA vaccinations, citing overwhelming evidence of excess mortality, rising disease rates, and collapsing birth rates tied directly to the rollout of the shots.

The panel of experts was supported by more than 200 doctors, scientists, lawyers, and health professionals.

“Today, we are issuing an urgent risk warning and calling for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines, an immediate halt, and an evidence-based reassessment,” the group declared.

“The evidence for these demands exists on multiple levels.

“Epidemiologically, there are high correlations between vaccination and booster rates and an increase in excess mortality, disease rates, as well as a decline in birth rates.”

A shorter clip of the full press conference was edited, subtitled, and published by Aussie17.

A Panel of Eminent Experts

The panel included some of the most credentialed voices in Europe:

Prof. Dr. Gerald Dyker, Professor of Organic Chemistry at Ruhr University Bochum, who has published over 160 papers, warned about the toxic chemical processes in vaccine production and testing.

Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen, Professor of Internal Medicine and Evidence-Based Medicine, called out governments for ignoring real-world data in favor of ideology.

Prof. Dr. Konstantin Beck, a health economist from the University of Lucerne, presented statistics showing that the injections are directly tied to declining fertility rates and excess deaths across Europe.

Dr. Michael Nehls, molecular geneticist, exposed how the spike protein’s genetic manipulation disrupts human immunity and may accelerate degenerative diseases.

Prof. Dr. Dr. Christian Schubert, medical psychologist and psychoneuroimmunologist, warned of long-term damage to both body and mind from repeated mRNA exposure.

They were joined by dermatologists, occupational medicine specialists, pharmacists, and frontline doctors who have personally witnessed the harm.

Covid ‘Vaccines’ devastate South Africans.

AFFIDAVIT TO REPORT CRIMINAL ACTIONS AND CLAIM COMPENSATION FOR CRIMINAL INJURY:

Final Generic Affidavit Covid Bioweapons 2 247KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Globalist Nightmare

The findings mirror growing international data: birth rates have plunged in nearly every highly vaccinated nation, from Germany and Switzerland to Canada and Japan.

As Slay News reported earlier, Canada has just published data revealing that the nation suffered its lowest birth rate in history in 2024, for the second year in a row.

Experts warn this is not a coincidence but a direct result of damage to fertility and immunity caused by the spike protein from mRNA “vaccines.”

Yet governments, the World Health Organization (WHO), and pharmaceutical giants remain silent, doubling down on their push for mRNA-based vaccines for everything from the flu to RSV to future pandemics.

Critics argue that this is not simply a public health failure, but a globalist scheme to weaken populations, suppress fertility, and normalize genetic manipulation under the guise of “science.”

The Call to Action

The German experts demanded an immediate moratorium on all mRNA injections and a full-scale, independent investigation into “vaccine” harms.

They also warned that without urgent action, humanity faces a looming demographic collapse that could destabilize entire nations within a single generation.

This is not just about Covid, however.

The panel warned that mRNA technology is being quietly expanded into food production, animal vaccines, and even fertility interventions.

The expansions to mRNA injections, such as self-replication technology, are giving biotech corporations and global elites unprecedented control over life itself.

Meanwhile, the birth rate collapse, excess mortality, and explosion of chronic disease are flashing red warning signs.

As the warnings continue to be ignored, the world is headed for a population crisis of historic proportions.

Enter the Meeting Room Here

Reprogram Your Subconscious. Defeat The New World Order. Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, Change The World. Join Subconscious Mind Academy. Reply For Details.

Refer a friend

Enter the Meeting Room Here

Avoid or undo diabolical mind programming. Participate in…

Rendered Constantly Available For Programming 24 /7. Reprogramming The Subconscious Is Key. Defeat The New World Order. Change The World.

Refer a friend

Adler’s Model vs Freud’s Model of psychology. Reprogram Your Subconscious.

Reprogram Your Subconscious. Defeat The New World Order. Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, Change The World. Join Subconscious Mind Academy. Reply For Details.

Freud was wrong about nearly everything.

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend