Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Disentangle & Unite's avatar
Disentangle & Unite
1h

This is the single most important post for Americans to read. You have put all the pieces together beautifully. Simply. I noticed this pattern back in 2020 and once you see it, one can predict all actions of our government. Human behavior is predictable as well, which makes these tactics 100% effective every time. The world is a dark web of lies, manipulations and control tactics. All to satisfy a sick need for power.

Reply
Share
Peter70x7's avatar
Peter70x7
14hEdited

John Coleman long ago identified THEY, the Committee of 300, et al, in the flesh.

https://youtu.be/nvPFzFddIzE?si=ddBQEGePsP_1YKJt

THEY are the Luciferian’s who stole Jonah Rief.

https://peter70x7.substack.com/p/they-stole-jonah-rief

Men’s hearts shall fail in the Golden Age.

It’s all about the blood

https://whereisjonahrief.com/itsallabouttheblood

So what will you do? Will you boldly ask the question?

https://whereisjonahrief.com

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture