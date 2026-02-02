Greetings. Apologies. Forgot to remove Dr. Sansone’s name from the previous post.

From the beginning, Trump was positioned as the anti-establishment savior. It’s now becoming clearer than ever “why”:

They knew the people waking up to the system—those who value freedom, question government, value bodily autonomy, etc.—were never going to accept biometric surveillance, expanded wars, digital IDs, Palantir’s domestic surveillance, or digital currency slavery if it came from the left.

But if you wrap it in anti-globalist language, attach it to a “freedom fighter” persona, and present him as the one taking down the deep state, millions would not only accept these things—they’d defend them. That’s how you hijack a freedom movement without ever needing to crush it directly. It’s a perfect example of controlling the opposition.

Now here we are. The stage is fully set: Iran (and any nation supporting Iran) is the enemy. Pro-Palestinian voices (or anyone opposing genocide) are being framed as violent extremists. Anyone criticizing the Israeli government gets smeared as antisemitic or a national security threat. Trump is positioned as the one you can trust—the “anti-establishment” hero fighting the globalists while quietly pushing the very same systems his base thinks he’s dismantling. The freedom movement has been psychologically captured and it’s so freaking obvious.

All that’s left now is a trigger.

That trigger likely comes in the form of some type of event—a planned attack on US soil, framed as Iranian-backed Islamic terrorism, but orchestrated behind the scenes by the CIA and Mossad. And if it happens, public sentiment flips overnight. People get emotionally hijacked and start demanding action.

And that’s when the next phase rolls out. Full support for US military involvement in the Middle East. Surveillance expansion justified under “wartime necessity.” Biometric tracking, facial recognition, and digital IDs rolled out as “security measures.” Censorship of dissent framed as “national unity.” Palantir’s full surveillance grid activated to monitor Americans under the banner of “preventing domestic terrorism.” And as the economy destabilized under the weight of war, digital currencies introduced as the “safe, stable solution” to secure the financial system and protect against “cyber threats.”

Every piece of this is already built. They just need the emotional consent.

And the false flag—if it happens—isn’t just about launching another war. That’s the front-facing narrative. The real objective is to activate the full centralized, technocratic, biometric, financial control grid—with full public buy-in.

Same play every time:

fear -> crisis -> consent -> control.

More people are seeing it now.

So what do we actually do?

We withdraw consent. Physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. We stop feeding the fear, stop reacting emotionally to their narratives, stop engaging in the left vs right dialectic. We fully unplug from the psychological game.

We get local. Build real relationships, real community, real resilience outside of their systems. Start trading, growing, bartering, preparing. Parallel systems are the antidote to the control systems.

We fortify spiritually. Nervous system sovereignty. Prayer. Stillness. Discernment. If we’re reactive, we’re easy to control. If we’re grounded—remembering who we are—we’re useless to their game.

We get as independent as possible—financially, physically, mentally, emotionally. The less dependent we are, the less leverage they have.

And we focus our energy on speaking what is true, which naturally wakes up the right people. Not everyone. Just the remnant who already feel it but haven’t fully unplugged.

Stay grounded. Stay present.

Remember who you are.

Daniel Alex Zeck

The war is here. The choice is yours. The time is now.

