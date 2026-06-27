FREE INFORMATION SESSION on the Subconscious Mind Academy and Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia programs this Sunday at 8PM SAST in the WhatsApp Meeting Room.

We live in an era where noise is mistaken for wisdom and popularity for truth. But how did we get here — to a world that celebrates ignorance and mocks intelligence? In this powerful video inspired by the philosophy of Socrates, we explore how modern society has begun to worship superficiality over substance, and why thinkers, truth-seekers, and critical minds are increasingly silenced. From the digital age to the age of the Sophists, this reflection uncovers how our craving for attention has replaced our pursuit of understanding. Discover what Socrates, Carl Jung, and Nietzsche can teach us about the illusion of knowledge, the manipulation of truth, and the psychological forces that make the masses follow fools instead of the wise. More importantly, learn how you can reclaim your ability to think freely in a culture that rewards conformity. If you crave deep, thought-provoking content about philosophy, psychology, and the human mind — this video will awaken something within you.

Satanic Symbolism in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Programmed like a computer

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Source: “Exit Matrix Enter Authentix Why Psycho Spiritual Migration Is Crucial For Survival In The Final Hour”

“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiez Kirsten

Dr. Faiez Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.

This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”

His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.

This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.

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