1. The AUTHENTIX and the RAINBOW WARRIOR HIVE
2. TRANSHUMANISM - The Synthetic Transformation - Medical Evidence of the Transhumanism Endgame
3. EXIT THE MATRIX - The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour
4. SPECIAL INVESTIGATION - The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings
5. THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE - How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth
The Great Brain Deterioration.
The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain function of many people has deteriorated and is getting worse. Critical thinking, emotional regulation, memory, attention and other functions are daily challenges for multitudes and neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease have skyrocketed.
The Optimal Brain Health Academy program is designed to significantly improve brain function and even optimize it. It shows people how to build and implement a personalized lifestyle system to manage their brain health challenges and improve overall quality of life.
If you are experiencing brain health challenges we invite you to participate in this program. For details of the program, including content and pricing, contact me:
078 416 2673 (WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal) or email (faiez@brainscience.co.za)
