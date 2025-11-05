Download the Complete Affidavit Here or Here👇

Final Generic Affidavit Covid Bioweapons 2 247KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Matrix Medicine is Murderous. The Biggest Kill Ever In Medicine’s History!

“ This is a mass MURDER…It’s a GENOCIDE…This could be the greatest murdering of people who were not otherwise dying in the last 150 years numerically…may be EVER…” - Dr. Naomi Wolf

20 million deaths. 1 million Americans newly disabled each month. These are the staggering realities exposed by Ed Dowd’s research on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout—a crisis of unprecedented scale.

With 75% of the world’s population injected, the data reveals a historically devastating wave of excess deaths and injuries.

Dr. Naomi Wolf and Mike Adams have been sounding the alarm:

This is not a conspiracy theory—it’s a documented tragedy.

The statistics are undeniable.

The question now: What will the world do about it?

FREE INFORMATION SESSION ON NATURAL, HOLISTIC SOLUTIONS FOR CANCER, THIS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH @8PM SAST. TO ATTEND JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP HERE

Webinar: Allopathy vs Holistic Balance - October 2022. Part 1

Let me know if you would like to receive the remaining parts of this webinar recording :

Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

WhatsApp / Telegram: 078 416 2673

Escape the Madness of Matrix Medicine. Here’s the key👇

Contact me for details:

Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

WhatsApp / Telegram: 0784162673

Why It’s Time to Go Private For Everything Important

Nov 05, 2025

It’s been 5 years now since the government and media colluded to organize an injection-based cull that has killed tens of millions and left hundreds of millions injured worldwide. You can’t call it state sanctioned murder, simply because mind control and propaganda tricked every single person involved to sign a legal liability waiver, which stated that no one would be responsible for any short-term or long-term consequences of injecting the poison (up to and including instant death)......other than the people who were under this mass media and government hypnosis.

The vaccine trials were proven to be fraudulent right from the very beginning, and they never had anything to do with developing a prophylactic pharmaceutical designed to ensure the public could stave off a novel virus. In fact, SARS-COV-2 (the virus claimed to cause COVID-19) was proven to not even exist. It was all one big lie, all of it.

The test for COVID (called the RT-PCR) was never a test, only a simple desk top laboratory machine with a dial on it. If you turned the dial up, you could easily make the patient test positive for a virus never proven to exist. If you turned the dial down, you could easily make the patient test negative, for a virus (SARS-COV-2) never proven to exist.

The RT-PCR process for COVID was a stage prop, used to insert fear or hope into the public, depending on which of those emotions were needed at the time....inside the worldwide COVID stage production. If fear was needed, the dial was turned up to max levels. If hope or false belief in the fake vaccine was needed, the dial was turned down to the lowest setting. Fear or happiness, all based on a dial setting....and that’s exactly how this fake test was weaponized against the public.

While digging into the COVID psyop, many discovered that no viruses exist whatsoever, not just SARS-COV-2....all of the supposed viruses don’t exist. It not only turns out that virology is a complete fraud, it’s also much worse than that. Watching the COVID psychological operation was like watching an entire population failing a life-or-death IQ test, in real time. It was horrifying and still is. The propaganda illiterate of our population, who bit hook, line and sinker into the red flag laden psyop.......have certainly acquired intense to moderate forms of PTSD, due to living through the last 5 years. If you were awake, you didn’t fare much better on the PTSD scale, as you had to watch your own family and friends dry hump each other in line down at the vaccine clinic, as they demanded they be injected with poison.

I know about 30 people personally who dropped dead or became severely injured after their shots, only for the people around them to look the other way as hard as they could, in order that they find increased personal safety inside our growing death cult. I quickly became absolutely disgusted with some of the people that I used to respect most. I have my own personal forms of PTSD from living through all this as well. I believe this medical and big brother collusion-based genocide rattled the souls of people who know the truth, more so than people who believe the lies. Anyway, I digress.

Calling virology a pseudoscience is an insult to real pseudoscientific pursuits in our modern world today. The same people who organized the fake COVID “inject sci-fi poison into your body“ operation.... also brought us many other fear-generating psychological operations like The Oklahoma City Bombing, 9/11, The USS Liberty.......just to name a few. The ruling group hates you and doesn’t care about you at all, which is a bitter pill to swallow for the avid TV watching gov-lover.

The reason the fraud of virology was invented and cemented into place to begin with, was because the virology fraud was slated to act as the cornerstone of vaccinology......which is yet another fraud. Yes, I know it’s hard to believe that injecting poison into yourself (on the say so of a multi-generational crime syndicate masquerading as your government) doesn’t make you healthy. Yes, I know, a complete shock right? Wow, who could have guessed it? Poison doesn’t make your body run better. Breaking news....said no one ever.

The virology fraud was used to birth forward the vaccinology fraud. The reason the ruling group required a propaganda-based pathway for tricking people to inject poison into themselves and their kids, is simple. If the ruling group tried to kill you and your family with guns, you would certainly defend yourself. That’s it. It’s that simple. The ruling group routinely grows humans on this planet, allows them to acquire wealth and then kills those humans.....in order to steal all that accumulated wealth. This process works EXACTLY like a farmer who routinely turns milking cattle into beef cattle. It’s also pretty similar to how a beekeeper steals the honey of the bees for themselves, and profits off the labor of the bees. If you’re reading this, please awaken now. It’s important. Stay calm but understand that you’re in grave danger. Stay calm and think rationally about what you’re really facing here.

The ruling group knows absolutely that you will 100% defend your assets if they were stolen at gunpoint and/or your family were threatened at gunpoint as well. With the fraud of vaccinology and virology already brainwashed into the masses, the ruling group can literally kill at will and cull almost any number of people, in any area or target any ethnic group they wish. Using this 5th generation warfare tactic, a good percentage of the population line up voluntarily to remove themselves or mass poison themselves and their own children, down at the “vaccine“ clinics. It’s like Jonestown but there’s much more enthusiasm to drink the vaccine Kool-Aid, and on a much bigger scale......simply because of the trillion-dollar investment in vaccine propaganda.

Saying this, not everyone who took a COVID shot died shortly after. Lots did of course and the background mortality rate is only accelerating rapidly around the world, because of all the secondary and tertiary side effects associated with this beyond sci-fi poisonous injection. The entire COVID virus fraud was organized because our social engineers knew that most folks wouldn’t inject space-age nanomaterial into themselves, which would amplify their natural human biofield, so they could be hooked up directly to the internet.

I could go on about how this same ruling group of ancient secret society members faked the moon landing or that people who worked with Bill Clinton at his law office in Little Rock Arkansas testified that the Clinton’s used that exact office as the headquarters for an international cocaine drug-smuggling operation. I could even inform you of how world governments are in the child-trafficking business for the purposes of child sex, child-sacrifice and to produce future MK-ULTRA mind-control operatives for high-ranking government and business positions.

Even after all this COVID lie-arhia has already come to surface (without even counting any of the other things I’ve mentioned) we still have people going in and getting their shots for COVID, the flu, shingles etc....and basically continuing their blind faith in a certified fully functional (Saturn worshipping) death-cult. Due to this general lack of intelligence and given that many people just don’t have the will to live (beyond drinking, watching TV, ordering some takeout and going to the coffee shop) I’ve had to table a suggestion where people start being more private with serious issues, their serious thoughts and serious discussions.

My suggestion going forward (for now) is to find private communities, off the mainstream social media platforms, in order to discuss and distribute important information. It’s actually time (and I never thought I would say this) to let Joe and Jane Coffee Shop plus their friends Tom and Terri TV-Watcher.....jump gleefully hand in hand, into the sacrificial NWO volcano.

If people don’t get it by now, they never will.......and that means my job is done as a truth teller, regarding this death centric self-abusive portion of the population. We’ve all tried. These folks are addicted to the illusion and they’re high as a kite on the fake feel-good emotions that the government lies generate inside their infantilized nervous systems.

There’s really nothing more we can do here, except get out of their way. GOD knows we tried. If GOD actually stopped me at the pearly gates and said, “did you really try as hard as you could Jason to save the masses of TV-watching coffee-drinking porn-tuggers?” I’d look him right in the eye and reply, “you must be kidding me, don’t even start, you already know the answer“ and GOD will say, “just joking. I’m just pulling your leg; I’m surprised you hung in as long as you did. Gotcha! LOL Those people just don’t want to live. You did the best you could. Come on in...”

Case in point. I was talking to this nice lady last week. Her friends at lunch bragged that they just got their flu and COVID shots. (and yes, this was last week, 5 years into an obvious vaccine genocide) The poison injected couple asked my friend, “did you get your shots yet?” and this nice lady friend of mine said “no, my husband and I don’t do that“. I then explained to my friend....”those days are over; you can’t say that anymore. Those volcano sacrifice jumping gov-lovers can be easily programmed by the TV to rat you out to big brother at any time, and they would....because these people don’t have any morality, intelligence or ethics left in the gas tank.”

This nice lady asked, “what should I have said then?“ and I replied, “you need to say.....oh, it’s that time of year again, I wasn’t aware. That’s what you say at this point in time. Don’t mark yourself as pro-life, pro-health, pro-freedom and pro-GOD, in front of anyone possessed by this ever-spreading death vibration.” She replied, “I understand and it may be indeed time to take this approach, to hide our will to live away from the zombie TV-watching hoards“.

If you know what’s going on (in one way or another) please consider finding private communities of like minds, which discuss things, read things and watch things off the mainstream social media channels. Ickonic is a prime example of this sort of new style “private community“ and I believe Alex Zeck has a private “off social“ community as well. as does Here for The Truth Podcast. I’m also developing a private community off social media but it’s not ready yet, where we can discuss important issues without being tracked, recorded and possibly negatively graded in the near future, for our pro-happiness, pro-life, pro-family and pro-health beliefs.

In short, find people you like and just get on their private email lists to start. That’s what I suggest for people who like my content as well. Come private with me (off social), via my email blasts to start, and then maybe something happens later further down the privacy rabbit hole for all of us.

I will still post on social but it can no longer be “in your face truth-bombs“ because it should be obvious to everyone right now, that some “censorship attack“ is coming over the next 4 months. Hang in there, evil never wins but it always takes a whole bunch of daft people with it down into the grave, as it’s being discovered for the monster it truly is. Let Mike and Michelle Mask-Wearer run into the sacrificial volcano. See them coming and step aside. You need to find like minds and more firmly connect with them off social media. Make 2026 the year where you find your tribe and connect directly, off social media. By Jason Christoff

Avoid or undo diabolical mind programming. Participate in…

Rendered Constantly Available For Programming 24 /7. Reprogramming The Subconscious Is Key. Defeat The New World Order. Change The World.

Refer a friend

Adler’s Model vs Freud’s Model of psychology. Reprogram Your Subconscious.

Reprogram Your Subconscious. Defeat The New World Order. Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, Change The World. Join Subconscious Mind Academy. Next Session Starting Soon. Reply For Details.

Freud was wrong about nearly everything.

FREE INFORMATION SESSION ON NATURAL, HOLISTIC SOLUTIONS FOR CANCER, THIS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH @8PM SAST. TO ATTEND JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP HERE

Wall Street Whistleblower Reveals Grim Truth Behind Rising Deaths of the Young and Fit

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend