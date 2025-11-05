Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
5h

Good to see some authorities are finally calling it what it is. It is the greatest crime ever committed by the human race.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Faiez Kirsten
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture