When the covid vaccine rollout was announced here in South Africa in 2020 I spent the next 2 weeks studying the available data and then informed the public that these vaccines are not vaccines but biotechnology weapons of mass destruction which were developed to track, control, render ill and kill multitudes. Hats off to the Alliance Of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal for its declaration and call on Mankind to Unite to Stop Global Biowarfare, Depopulation, and Transhumanism! Well done!

The publication is on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone.

MOAV leads to MOAR.

Refer a friend

Preserve Your and Your Family’s Lives.

PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST THE UNFOLDING EMF - NANOTECH ENSLAVEMENT AND EXTERMINATION AGENDA. CONTACT ME FOR DETAILS.