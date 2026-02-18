The topic of this video is a little known group called “the Sayanim“ (Hebrew for “helpers”.)

But who are they, and why should you care?

First, something you have to understand is that Israeli intelligence is numerically FAR smaller than the intelligence services of other countries.

For example, in London in the 1980s, the KGB office had over 100 active personnel; the Mossad office in the same city had merely seven. And yet, they still engineered some of the most influential global espionage operations of the 20th century.

How could they do this?

Well, aside from diabolically clever tactics (like the Epstein sex blackmail ring), a key to their success in doing this is the “Sayanim“ - a global network of volunteers so loyal to Israel and international Jewry, they are ready and willing to act as volunteer spies at a moment’s notice, and often for many years.



You see, Jews have a long-held belief that the spiritual nation of “Israel” (which for most of history basically meant “all Jews, wherever they may be, long before it became a country) should always be a Jew’s first loyalty.

Remember, in Jewish beliefs, all nations are temporary and earthly anyway, and will inevitably fall - but the Jewish nation lives forever because it is a spiritual one, not a physical one.

So, why have loyalty to something they will collectively outlast anyway? At least, that is the logic.

As a result, that deeply-held international loyalty Jews have to each other, and their willingness to betray their nations of residence to its benefit, has historically always been a feature of their community - and it has also been criticized by gentile scholars and statesmen for thousands of years.

I go into some of that history in this episode, and explain what Sayanim are, how they operate, and why they should always be considered a threat - by every nation.

Because as is made clear by numerous whistleblowers and authors, many who are Jews themselves - Israeli intelligence does not distinguish between ally and enemy at all. Everyone is fair game for espionage, manipulation, blackmail, and worse.

