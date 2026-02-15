Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

1d

All true, Dr. And this nonsense probably even pre-dates Babylon. Its practice by "aristocrats" in the US today is described in the book, "Cannibalism, Blood Drinking and High-Adept Satanism" by Kerth Barker, a former insider. It is common among "the ruling class", especially in the so-called "West". Why do hundreds of thousands of children go missing each year?

And it gets even more bizarre. Most of the "celebrities" that we see in films, the music industry, modelling, sports and even politics, are "inverts", who (or maybe that should be "which") began life as the opposite sex. There are even plenty of them in the admin arms of governments. This is known as "Elite Gender Inversion" (EGI). They get away with it as 99% of decent people would not believe it if told, i.e. they are incredulous...this phenomenon is just too bizarre to contemplate. It is about worshipping their satanic gods/goddesses, and deceiving the despised "human cattle". We truly are living in "a world of deception".

These parasites/predators believe they are entitled not only to rule over the masses of mankind, but also to harvest them for their culinary enjoyment (they are canniBAALs), and (as we have seen recently) to kill off large numbers when they deem it necessary. This begs the question: What to do about them?

1d

Yes, this is for occult power. And it’s been going on for hundreds of years. 😞

