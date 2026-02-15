The word ‘jerky’ appears throughout the Epstein files alongside references to torturing children and even a restaurant literally called ‘The Cannibal.’ Snap into a Slim Kid…

I hadn’t had a drink in three years until last week...

I was sober for three years. The days of waking up with shaking hands before I could get a couple shots of Jack into me were over. I thought I was done with that life. Then I started reading the unredacted Epstein files and I went to the liquor store and bought a half gallon of Jack Daniels and spent the next five days drunk and depressed because our nation is apparently ruled by cannibals.

Five days. I couldn’t process what I was reading sober. I couldn’t cope with being forced to ask a question that no sane person should ever have to ask, which is this: Are some of the most powerful people in the world sacrificing children and eating them for occult power?

This is so insane that even Stephen King or some other horror writer couldn’t make it up. It’s too sick. Too demonic. Too beyond what human imagination can conjure. But it’s not fiction. It’s what the unredacted Epstein files are indicating, and that’s why nobody wanted to release them. The FBI knew what was in there. Proof that ancient Babylonian black magick necromancy cults have infiltrated governments around the world. This isn’t just a USA problem. This is global. This is Mystery Babylon from the Book of Revelation operating in plain sight while everyone argues about whether it’s a “partisan issue.”

Do not read this article if you think evil stops at human depravity and doesn’t extend into the spiritual realm, because what members of Congress just saw in those files proves that the people running the world believe in demons and ritual sacrifice with enough conviction to build their entire power structure around it. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat. I don’t care if you’re a Republican. I don’t care if you’re an atheist or a Christian or whatever tribe you’ve sorted yourself into. What matters right now is that you read every word of this article, you share it with everyone you know, and you understand that your disbelief in the spiritual dimension of this evil is exactly what allows it to continue.

What Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna Just Told America

In February 2026, Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert became one of the first lawmakers granted access to the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. What she saw disturbed her so badly that she went straight to Newsmax and told the American people something that should have stopped the world cold.

“This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls, as the narrative suggests,” Boebert said. “There are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some sort of consumption. Is that human consumption?”

Boebert continued: “There’s a lot of talk of beef jerky. There’s a restaurant called The Cannibal where the owner is listed in some of these documents.”

Now before your brain does what it’s trained to do and dismisses this as too insane to be real, let me tell you what else she said.

“I saw more emails about torture. These coded conversations still have a very clear topic - that torture was big. It was a big driver for them. And these were sick people doing very, very sick things.”

Torture was a big driver for them.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna backed up everything Boebert said. Luna appeared on The Benny Show and confirmed she’d reviewed the same files.

“I looked directly at the emails that have been widely circulated about the ‘Age 11,’ and what I called the ‘Permission to Kill’ email,” Luna said. “These were emails sent by women to Epstein - many of whom were victims who were allegedly groomed to later be traffickers themselves.”

Permission to Kill.

Luna continued: “I saw the phrase ‘Jerky’ - whatever that is. It’s a code word, and it’s weird.”

Both Boebert and Luna independently confirmed the same disturbing pattern. Women who worked directly for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were sending emails about children as young as nine years old. Boebert described it: “You have folks who were working directly for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and a lot of these women are the ones sending emails saying, ‘here’s one 10 years old, 11 years old, 9 years old.’”

These are not allegations from anonymous sources. These are elected officials who reviewed millions of pages of unredacted FBI files and Department of Justice records describing what they saw with their own eyes.

Torture wasn’t something that happened occasionally in this network. It was a driver. It was motivation. It was the point.

What’s really on the menu at this restaurant?

The Beef Jerky Question Nobody Wants to Answer

Here’s what you need to understand about “beef jerky” appearing throughout Epstein’s correspondence.

Beef jerky is preserved meat. You don’t need to refrigerate it. You don’t need to freeze it. It’s shelf-stable.

So why would there be repeated references in the emails to needing refrigerated containers for jerky?

Why would a restaurant called “The Cannibal” have its owner listed multiple times in documents related to a global child sex trafficking network?

The restaurant is real. It was a high-end establishment in New York. But context matters, and when “beef jerky” keeps appearing in emails alongside references to torture and children and coded language that members of Congress are calling “weird,” you don’t get to pretend this is just about food preferences.

Your brain is screaming at you right now that this can’t be real. That’s the defense mechanism. That’s how this works. Do something so monstrous that decent people’s inability to believe it becomes the security system.

They’ve Been Doing This Since Babylon

I’ve written before about Jeffrey Epstein having a bank account named Baal. For anyone who missed it, Baal is the Canaanite demon god who demanded child sacrifice. Parents would burn their children alive in the bronze arms of massive statues while drums drowned out the screaming. This is documented in the Bible, in archaeology, and in the historical records of every civilization that encountered it.

Leviticus 18:21 says “You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech,” and God doesn’t waste words warning about imaginary threats. Baal and Molech are the same entity with different names, a demon who required the torture and death of innocents in exchange for worldly power.

What Boebert and Luna are describing in the unredacted files is the same practice updated for the modern world. The emails about torture as a “driver.” The coded language about consumption. The systematic abuse of children categorized by age. This isn’t random sadism. This is ritual. This is the worship of the same ancient evil that’s been demanding blood sacrifice for thousands of years.

Why Your Children Know These Stories

Every culture on Earth has fairy tales about witches who lure children to their deaths to eat them. Hansel and Gretel. Baba Yaga. The Japanese Yamauba. African brujas. South American legends.

Stories spanning continents and thousands of years, appearing in cultures that had no contact with each other, yet they all tell the same story: powerful people who practice dark magic murder and eat children.

You think every civilization independently invented the exact same nightmare? Or are these ancient memories preserved in myth, warnings passed down through generations about what the powerful do when nobody’s watching? Don’t believe me? Google “cannibalistic witches folklore” and see how deep that rabbit hole goes across every continent and every era of human history.

These aren’t bedtime stories. They’re humanity’s way of remembering what we’re not supposed to talk about.

