When a Pandemic Became a Weapon - A Black Feather Emergency Report

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION - The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings

A Black Feather Investigation into the Forensic Evidence That Demolishes the Pandemic Narrative

THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE - How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth

The Great Brain Robbery

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, directed energy weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain and mental functions of many people have deteriorated and are getting worse. Multitudes have been robbed of their ability to think critically, regulate their emotions, remember, pay attention and execute other brain and mental functions. And neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed.

The Optimal Brain Defence Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over six weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their brain and mind and to enhance brain and mental health and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain and mental health, performance and protection including the Subconscious Mind, Directed Energy Weapons and Targeted Individuals, Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their neuro-sovereignty and resist the New World Order’s agenda of enslavement and extermination.

If you are experiencing brain and mental health challenges and want to protect your brain and mind and improve your brain and mental health and performance we invite you to participate in this program. For details of the program, including content and pricing, contact me:

WhatsApp, Telegram: 078 416 2673 Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour

A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis of Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Counteract Movement

“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiez Kirsten

Executive Summary: The Diagnosis Nobody Wants to Hear

Dr. Faiez Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.

This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”

His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.

This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.

Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour

The Path Forward:

