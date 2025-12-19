Below is a thought-provoking quiz designed to gauge your mindset in the context of the unfolding dystopian agenda to enslave and exterminate humanity. An agenda that envisions a world of increasing control, surveillance, loss of individual freedoms under the guise of safety, progress, or unity, and depopulation.
The quiz has 10 multiple-choice questions. Answer honestly, then tally your score at the end to see if your mindset “complies” (aligns with passive acceptance of control) or “counteracts” (pushes back against it). Choose A, B, C, or D for each.
Question 1: How do you feel about constant digital surveillance (e.g., cameras, tracking apps, social media monitoring)?
A) It’s necessary for safety and crime prevention – bring it on!
B) It’s a bit invasive, but if it keeps things orderly, why not?
C) I tolerate it as long as it doesn’t affect me personally.
D) It’s a massive overreach; privacy is a fundamental right worth fighting for.
Question 2: What’s your take on big tech companies controlling information flow (e.g., algorithms deciding what you see)?
A) They know best – it’s efficient and helps avoid misinformation.
B) It’s convenient; I don’t mind as long as my feed is entertaining.
C) Sometimes annoying, but I can always switch apps.
D) Dangerous censorship; we need decentralized, open alternatives.
Question 3: If a global authority mandated a universal digital ID for all transactions and travel, you’d...
A) Sign up immediately – sounds secure and modern!
B) Go along with it if everyone else does.
C) Complain a little but comply to avoid hassle.
D) Resist and seek ways to opt out or build parallel systems.
Question 4: Automation and AI replacing jobs: Hero or villain?
A) Hero – progress means less work for humans; let machines handle it.
B) Mostly good, as long as there’s basic income or retraining.
C) Neutral; I’ll adapt if it happens.
D) Villain – it concentrates power in few hands; prioritize human labor and skills.
Question 5: On environmental policies that limit personal freedoms (e.g., meat bans, travel restrictions for “carbon footprints”):
A) Essential for the planet – individual sacrifices for the greater good.
B) Fine if they’re not too extreme; we all need to chip in.
C) I’ll follow the rules, but hope they’re temporary.
D) Overblown control tactics; focus on innovation, not restrictions.
Question 6: Trust in mainstream institutions (governments, media, corporations) to act in your best interest?
A) High trust – they’re experts with our welfare in mind.
B) Moderate; they’re flawed but better than chaos.
C) Skeptical, but I don’t dwell on it.
D) Low; history shows they prioritize power – question everything.
Question 7: If a “vaccine passport” or health mandate became permanent for daily life, your response?
A) Great idea – protects society and streamlines things.
B) I’d get it to keep life normal.
C) Reluctant, but compliant if required.
D) Hard no; bodily autonomy is non-negotiable.
Question 8: Views on cashless societies where all money is digital and trackable?
A) The future – safer, faster, and greener.
B) Convenient; I already use cards/apps mostly.
C) Okay, as long as it’s optional.
D) Trap for control; preserve anonymous cash and alternatives.
Question 9: Centralized global governance (e.g., one world authority for crises like pandemics or climate)?
A) Ideal – unity solves big problems efficiently.
B) Probably necessary in emergencies.
C) Mixed feelings; depends on who’s in charge.
D) Recipe for tyranny; local sovereignty and decentralization first.
Question 10: In a crisis, do you prioritize collective security over individual liberties?
A) Always – the group comes first.
B) Usually, if it’s for a good cause.
C) Sometimes, but with limits.
D) Never – liberties are the foundation; without them, security is illusion.
TAKE THE QUIZ AND RECORD YOUR ANSWERS. I WILL POST THE SCORING KEY TOMORROW.
Escape From The Modern-Day Slave Plantation.
THE ONLY REAL SOLUTION TO THE LOOMING DIGITAL PRISON.
Answered 'D' to every question! I loathe bullying control freaks!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.