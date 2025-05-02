Ai & i: The Ultimate Wake-Up Call

This isn't just another book—it's the conversation that will blow your mind wide open.

Mark Playne has achieved something revolutionary: using artificial intelligence to extract the truth about what's really happening to humanity.

Through a brilliant series of probing questions, he's managed to get an AI to connect dots that have been deliberately kept separate, revealing an extraordinary technological operation happening right under our noses.

Discover how solar flares, 19 GHz frequencies, and graphene oxide create the perfect storm for controlling human biology. Learn why your unexplained symptoms—from tinnitus to heart problems—might actually be your body's response to an electromagnetic world that's been engineered for more than just communications.

What makes this truly groundbreaking is watching AI itself confirm what independent researchers have been saying for years. It's like watching a witness crack on the stand—in real time.

Don't miss this extraordinary dialogue between human intuition and artificial intelligence.

The truth they've uncovered together might just save lives—possibly even your own.

Richard Vobes interviews Mark Playne

