The 21st century has ushered in an invisible war - a war not fought with bullets or

bombs, but with waves, pulses, and frequencies designed to infiltrate the most

sacred battleground of human existence: the brain. Directed energy weapons

(DEWs) represent one of the most insidious tools in this arsenal, a class of

technologies engineered to emit focused electromagnetic energy capable of

disrupting, damaging, or even permanently altering biological targets, including

the human nervous system. Unlike conventional weapons, DEWs leave no physical

trace, no craters or shrapnel, only the silent erosion of cognitive function, emotional

stability, and neurological health. Their deployment is not confined to

declared battlefields but extends into civilian spaces - homes, workplaces, and

public areas - where unsuspecting individuals may already be under assault

without their knowledge.

The development of DEWs is not a recent phenomenon but the culmination of

decades of military and intelligence research, much of it shrouded in classifcation

and denial. As early as the Cold War, experiments like the Moscow Signal incident

revealed the potential for microwave weapons to induce physiological and

psychological effects in targeted individuals. Between 1953 and 1976, the U.S.

Embassy in Moscow was bombarded with microwave radiation, resulting in

embassy staff reporting symptoms ranging from headaches and memory loss to

leukemia and other cancers. These were not isolated anomalies but deliberate

tests in the weaponization of electromagnetic energy. Fast-forward to the 21st

century, and the evolution of DEWs has accelerated under the guise of ‘non-lethal’

crowd control systems, such as the U.S. military’s Active Denial System, which uses

millimeter-wave radiation to induce unbearable pain, or the proliferation of 5G

infrastructure, whose high-frequency bands have been linked to neurological

disruption. The trajectory is clear: what began as experimental warfare has now

been normalized into the fabric of modern infrastructure, repurposed for mass

behavioral modifcation.

At the core of DEW functionality is the ability to manipulate the brain through both

thermal and non-thermal mechanisms. Thermal effects occur when

electromagnetic energy heats tissue, much like a microwave oven, but with

precision targeting. Non-thermal effects, however, are far more insidious. These

involve the disruption of neural oscillations - the brain’s natural electrical rhythms

- through pulsed radiofrequency radiation, infrasound, or ultra-low-frequency

waves. Research has demonstrated that even low-intensity microwave exposure

can alter calcium ion flow in neurons, impair synaptic plasticity, and induce

oxidative stress, leading to cognitive decline, mood disorders, and degenerative

conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. The brain, an electrochemical organ, is

exquisitely sensitive to external electromagnetic interference. When these

frequencies are weaponized, they do not merely ‘disrupt’ - they reprogram,

degrade, and, in some cases, permanently damage the neural networks that

define human thought, emotion, and memory.

Among the most documented DEW technologies are radiofrequency (RF)

weapons, which have been implicated in the so-called Havana Syndrome - a

cluster of neurological symptoms, including severe headaches, vertigo, memory

lapses, and even brain injury, reported by U.S. and Canadian diplomats and

intelligence personnel stationed in Cuba, China, and other locations.

Investigations into these incidents have pointed to pulsed microwave or ultrasonic

weapons as the likely cause, capable of inducing localized brain trauma without

external signs of injury. Equally disturbing is the microwave auditory effect, a

phenomenon where pulsed microwaves are modulated to create the perception of

sounds or voices directly within the skull. This technology, researched as far back

as the 1960s under projects like the U.S. Army’s ‘Project Pandora,’ has since been

refined into a tool for psychological manipulation, allowing operatives to transmit

messages, commands, or even subliminal suggestions directly into a target’s mind

- bypassing the ears entirely. Then there are infrasound weapons, which operate

at frequencies below the threshold of human hearing but resonate with the body’s

internal organs, inducing nausea, disorientation, or overwhelming panic. These

are not speculative theories but documented capabilities, deployed in both

military and covert operations to destabilize individuals or groups without their

awareness.

The implications of DEWs extend far beyond targeted assassinations or espionage.

They represent a scalable tool for mass control, capable of suppressing dissent,

dispersing crowds, or even conditioning populations into compliance. The Active

Denial System, for instance, was designed to create an ‘unbearable heating

sensation’ on the skin, forcing targets to flee. Yet the same technology, when

adjusted for frequency and modulation, could be repurposed to induce

neurological effects - fatigue, confusion, or even seizures - in large groups. The

rollout of 5G networks, with their dense arrays of millimeter-wave antennas, raises

further alarms. Independent research has linked 5G’s high-frequency bands to

increased permeability of the blood-brain barrier, DNA damage in brain cells, and

disrupted sleep patterns - all of which compromise cognitive resilience. When

combined with smart grid technologies and AI-driven surveillance, these systems

create an infrastructure for real-time neurological monitoring and manipulation,

where entire populations can be subtly ‘tuned’ to desired behavioral outcomes.

The goal is not merely control but the erosion of individual autonomy, rendering

the brain susceptible to external programming.

Perhaps the most chilling evidence of DEW deployment comes from the

testimonies of targeted individuals (TIs) -- whistleblowers, activists, and ordinary

citizens who report systematic attacks on their cognitive and physical health.

Symptoms commonly described include chronic brain fog, debilitating fatigue,

sudden mood swings, and auditory hallucinations - often voices or sounds

perceived as originating inside the head. Many TIs also report electromagnetic

hypersensitivity, where exposure to Wi-Fi, cell towers, or even household

appliances triggers severe neurological reactions. While mainstream media

dismisses these accounts as delusional, the consistency of symptoms across

thousands of cases worldwide suggests a coordinated campaign of electronic

harassment. Dr. Robert Duncan, a former defense contractor turned

whistleblower, has publicly stated that DEWs are being used to ‘neurologically

degrade’ individuals deemed threats to the status quo, employing technologies

that can remotely induce pain, disrupt sleep, or impair memory. These are not

isolated incidents but a systemic strategy to neutralize dissent by turning the brain

against itself. The absence of visible wounds or conventional forensic evidence

makes DEWs the perfect weapon for plausible deniability. Governments and

military contractors can deploy these technologies while avoiding accountability,

attributing symptoms to ‘stress,’ ‘mental illness,’ or ‘environmental factors.’ Yet the

biological effects are undeniable. Studies on microwave exposure, for instance, have

shown alterations in the hippocampus - the brain’s memory center - leading to

spatial disorientation and impaired learning. Infrasound exposure has been linked

to increased cortisol levels, triggering chronic stress responses that weaken immune

function and accelerate neuronal degeneration. Even the FDA’s own research

acknowledges that radiofrequency radiation can disrupt the blood-brain barrier,

allowing toxins and pathogens to infltrate neural tissue. When these technologies

are combined - RF pulses to destabilize neural networks, infrasound to induce

panic, and microwave auditory effects to deliver subliminal commands - the result

is a multi-modal assault on the brain’s structural and functional integrity.

For those who recognize the threat, the question becomes: how does one defend

against an invisible enemy? The first line of defense is awareness - understanding

that the brain is under siege and that symptoms like unexplained fatigue, memory

lapses, or sudden emotional volatility may not be psychological but neurological,

induced by external frequencies. Shielding strategies, such as Faraday cages for

sleep areas or EMF-blocking materials in clothing and home environments, can

reduce exposure. Nutritional support is equally critical; antioxidants like

glutathione, omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium help mitigate oxidative stress

caused by microwave radiation, while adaptogenic herbs like rhodiola and bacopa

enhance neural resilience. Detoxifcation protocols, particularly those targeting

heavy metals and synthetic toxins, can further fortify the brain’s defenses. Yet

these measures, while essential, are reactive. The ultimate solution lies in

proactive brain optimization -- training cognitive fexibility, strengthening memory

pathways, and cultivating mental discipline to resist external manipulation. This is

the foundation of the Optimal Brain Defence Academy, a program designed to

equip individuals with the tools to not only survive but thrive in an era of

neurological warfare.

The deployment of directed energy weapons is not a futuristic scenario but a

present reality, one that intersects with the broader agenda of global

depopulation and control. As the brain becomes the 21st century battleground,

the choice is stark: submit to the silent erosion of cognitive freedom or take

deliberate steps to reclaim sovereignty over one’s mind. The technologies exist.

The infrastructure is in place. The only variable is preparedness. For those who

seek to counter this unfolding threat, the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program

offers a structured pathway to resilience - because in a world where the brain is

under siege, defense is not optional. It is survival.

To participate in the program and learn more about safeguarding your cognitive

function contact us on WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal - 078 416 2673 or

Email - faiez@brainscience.co.za The time to act is now - before the next pulse is

directed your way.

Directed Energy Weapon Attack In Progress.

Share

The Great Brain Deterioration.

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, directed energy weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain and mental functions of many people have deteriorated and are getting worse. Multitudes have been robbed of their ability to think critically, regulate their emotions, remember, pay attention and execute other brain and mental functions effectively. And neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed. The Health Wellness Performance Institute offers two brain programs to help people overcome these challenges.

The Optimal Brain Defence Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over six weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their brain and mind and to enhance brain and mental health and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain and mental health, performance and protection including the Subconscious Mind, Directed Energy Weapons and Targeted Individuals, Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their neuro-sovereignty and resist the New World Order’s agenda of enslavement and extermination.

The Optimal Brain Health Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over four weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their brain health, function, and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain health and performance including Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Health Academy program individuals can take proactive steps to significantly improve their brain function and prevent devastating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and others.

If you are experiencing brain and mental health challenges and want to protect your brain and mind and improve your brain and mental health and performance, contact us for details of the programs, including content and pricing :

WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal: 078 416 2673

Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Testimonial

Mrs Romilla Chetty Re Mr Rajendra Chetty 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

They refer to them as Directed Energy Weapons

Book a free session to discuss your health challenges.

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend

Investigative Report by Black Feather

Classification: URGENT - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Investigation Period: December 2025 - January 2026

Status: ACTIVE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

Investigator’s Introduction: Methodology and Sources

How This Investigation Was Conducted

This report represents the convergence of multiple independent lines of evidence, cross-referenced and verified across jurisdictions, testimonies, legal documents, and technical specifications. Unlike typical investigations that begin with a hypothesis, this inquiry began with dismissive skepticism of “targeted individual” claims and evolved through evidence-based analysis into urgent alarm.

Our Investigative Process:

Continue reading