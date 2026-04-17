Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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Peter70x7's avatar
Peter70x7
20h

THEY are the Luciferian hierarchy bloodline families who rule the world. Everything John Coleman wrote about in his book “Conspirators Hierarchy- The Committee of 300” continues to unfold. The final Word is that it will all be burned in a consuming fire. Until then, we ask that you join us and support WORLDWIDE INVESTIGATION and our films where, as an example, no man will be left to wonder what is behind the veil of Suicided by Pedophiles

https://peter70x7.substack.com/p/suicided-by-pedophiles

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WillyB's avatar
WillyB
1d

Pure Junk

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