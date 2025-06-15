COMPILATION OF VIDEOS OF IRAN'S RESPONSE TO ISRAEL'S ATTACK ON ITS NUCLEAR AND MISSILE SITES AND MILITARY LEADERS.
Israel attacks Iran. Iran retaliates.
Israel kills and wounds top Iranian military leaders.
Iran attacks Tel Aviv.
Iran Bombs Major Cities As Sirens Sound In Entire Israel; Fires, Panic In Tel Aviv, Haifa, South.
Devastating attack on Haifa.
Aftermath of strike on Tel Aviv.
In the middle of Tel Aviv.
Israel has a military base under a hospital.
Israel launches fresh strikes on Iran after hitting nuclear and military sites.
Israel keeps targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure.
Sunday, 15 June 2025 5:16 PM [ Last Update: Sunday, 15 June 2025 5:28 PM ]
Iran's hypersonic missiles ruin Tel Aviv, Haifa, Bat Yam-Israel.
Israel faces hell from the skies.
Iranian submarines launch missiles.
Iran deals heavy blows.
Israel's Most Devastating VIDEO Ever - Bat Yam Looks Worst Than Gaza after Iran Rains Hellfire.
Israel today.
This is Tel Aviv. Not Gaza.
Deep Damage Inflicted on Terror Hub: zionist Weizmann Institute Left in Ruins After Iranian Strike.
⭕ Iran's overnight bombing reportedly caused massive destruction at the Weizmann Institute of Science.
⭕ The institute is described as a major component of the zionist entity’s military-technology infrastructure.
⭕ It plays a central role in research on AI, surveillance, electronic warfare, and cybersecurity.
⭕ Historical ties include contributions to the nuclear program and cyber activities linked to intelligence agencies.
⭕ Collaborations include elite army programs and defense firm Elbit Systems.
Israel has violated International Law. Nuclear power Pakistan stands with Iran.
Tel Aviv in 3D.
