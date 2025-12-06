Jill

Dr. Faiez, to you point: A civil lawsuit naming Trump, Musk and Gates has been filed Nov. 24. It alleges human trafficking, beatings, theft of intellectual property in part by personal intimidation and by the taking of children from the inventors until they capitulated in giving up their intellectual property. This lawsuit is talking about on going and current abuse since 2018. It describes horrific behavior. The stolen intellectual property involves use of a birth control gel and surveillance systems. Here is a link to a discussion of it.

Thanks! There is another thing just revealed in the UK, called Operation Talla. Through the use of FOI this group has proof that the refusal to file criminal prosecutions reported to the police about covid injection harms/death was the result of direct “guidance”from the top of the UK government. They have the documents showing this. It also covers the prosecutors who were told not to file charges or take cases of injection harm or death.

IMO, this is a lockstep operation which would account for the lack of justice so far in many nations such as South Africa, the US, Australia, NZ, Canada and so on. I think it is likely that this “guidance” which is completely illegal and has eviscerated the Constitutions of our nations comes from above the state level. Here’s the link to info on operation Talla in the UK: “Policing Briefing Published -

Why no police officer may rely on unlawful policy (R v Dytham Analysis)

Today, Ethical Approach UK has published a concise briefing titled:

The Speirs “Rejection Directive”, Statutory Duties and Personal Liability

It sets out clearly, for serving officers, watchdogs and the public, why any blanket rejection of COVID-related criminal complaints under the Police Scotland Speirs Directive is inconsistent with fundamental policing duties and criminal law.

Download the full briefing here:

ethicalapproach.co.uk/dytham.pdf

This paper draws solely on established case law and statutory obligations, demonstrating that neither “advice” nor internal policy can lawfully excuse the refusal to record or investigate credible allegations.

We encourage all police professionals, legal practitioners and public interest seekers to read it in full.

Ethical Approach UK remains committed to transparency, accountability and the rule of law and will continue to publish evidence-based analysis as further material is released.

I agree that justice will come. Things are coming out now.

I agree that justice will come. Things are coming out now.

You're very welcome, Jill. And thank you for this crucial information. Much appreciated! I coined the term 'Criminocracy' to describe the rule of countries, and indeed the entire world, by criminals (Worldwide Criminocracy). Certainly South Africa is a Criminocracy. There is much evidence for this of course, and the Covid-19 Deception, the Covid Bioweapon deployment and the refusal of the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service to deal with criminal charges filed in this regard are arguably the most outrageous crimes committed by the South African government and its agents and those who control them (Epi-politics is another term I coined to describe the control of governments and politicians by forces and factors above them).

including my attempts to halt the rollout of the Covid Bioweapons. Thank you once again. All the best.

