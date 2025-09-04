Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilfred Chromey's avatar
Wilfred Chromey
2h

This is slavery when requiring……

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture