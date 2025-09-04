Comment on the Draft Admission of Learners to Public Schools Regulations (Notice 3415 of 2025)
I refer to the above notice regarding the Admission of Learners to Public Schools, specifically Section 14.6, which states that:
6) If a parent is unable to show proof that the learner has been immunised or proof of exemption from immunisation by the HOD, the principal of the public school must immediately advise the parent that—
(a) the learner must be immunised as part of the free primary health care programme within thirty days; and
(b) in the best interests of other learners at the school, the learner will not be permitted on school premises or admitted to the school while he or she has not been immunised or exempted from immunisation.
Please be informed that:
1. The field of virology has been thoroughly refuted. Germ theory and contagion have never been proven. They are just theories. There is no evidence for the existence of claimed pathogenic viruses nor that so-called germs are transmitted through direct or indirect contact between people.
2. Since vaccines do not protect against germs, they are unnecessary and provide no benefit but are in fact harmful and deadly. ALL vaccines have been shown to contain toxic ingredients which cause harm and death. There is NO evidence that ANY vaccine is safe and effective.
3. A book titled, ‘Turtles All The Way Down,’ published a few years ago, demolishes the pro-vaccine narrative. See https://rumble.com/v1uqgiq-new-book-demolishes-pro-vaccine-narrative-turtles-all-the-way-down.html
4. Murder is defined as, 'The killing of another person without justification or excuse, especially the crime of killing a person with malice aforethought or with recklessness manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.’
5. Regarding healing the sick or administering any medical treatment to anyone, healthcare workers are obliged to take care that people suffer no hurt nor damage and that in certain cases it is better to do nothing rather than intervene and potentially cause more harm than good.
6. The purpose of vaccines is to disempower, cause disease, depopulate (kill) and to generate untold profits for those who develop and deploy them.
7. Intentionally administering a harmful substance to an innocent child or unsuspecting adult is a criminal offence. All those who recommend, prescribe and administer vaccines, including the covid ‘vaccines’, without providing any valid evidence that they are safe and effective, should be held accountable.
8. The Draft Regulations violate the rights to equality, dignity, bodily integrity, parental authority, and the prioritizing of the best interests of the child.
Kindly take cognizance of the above and act accordingly.
