Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
4d

I do HVAC work. I am surprised how the younger people can't handle it. Trade work isnt easy and the pay is not as high as the Trade Schools promise.

The work is brutally hard at times physically AND you also have to think and do simple calculations at the same time.

40 years ago there were dozens of young guys that were qualified and available. Not so much now.

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