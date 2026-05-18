Here is Cindy’s comment:

Having taught 24 years in public education, and being a product of it, I completely understand what western society has done and continues to do to its people. I came out of the system and home schooled 2 of our 3 children and am so glad I did. I'd love to do something other than teach but here in the US a degree or masters is required for everything and being 59yo, I really would prefer to not go back to college. I pray America makes changes bc we are producing pathetic adults who don't question.

Contact details to attend the discussion:

E-mail: faiez@brainscience.co.za WhatsApp & Telegram: 078 416 2673

Below is an excerpt from Chapter 1 of one of my unfinished works, ‘ Sick You, Sick World And How To Change it’ :

As mentioned, amongst the first of the foundations that this twosome created was the General Education Board. Contrary to its name, and not surprising given the characters involved, the purpose of this institution was not to enhance the general level of education in America but rather to turn its people into passive, obedient, satisfied-with-the-status quo ‘sheeple’. The dream of the d r s was to create a herd of pliable workers who never question authority. The diabolical mindset of JD Rockefeller and his associates can be clearly seen from what poured forth from the mind of its director Fred Gates onto the pages of the first publication of the General Education Board, Occasional Paper No. 1 “The Country School of Tomorrow”:

“Is there aught a remedy for this neglect of rural life? Let us, at least, yield ourselves to the gratifications of a beautiful dream that there is. In our dream, we have limitless resources and the people yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hand. The present educational conventions fade from our minds; and unhampered by tradition, we work our own good will upon a grateful and responsive rural folk. We shall not try to make these people or any of their children into philosophers or men of learning or of science. We are not to raise up from among them authors, orators, poets, or men of letters. We shall not search for embryo great artists, painters, musicians. Nor will we cherish even the humbler ambition to raise up from among them lawyers, doctors, preachers, politicians, statesmen, of whom we now have ample supply. ... The task we set before ourselves is very simple as well as a very beautiful one, to train these people as we find them to a perfectly ideal life just where they are. So, we will organize our children and teach them to do in a perfect way the things their fathers and mothers are doing in an imperfect way, in the homes, in the shops and on the farm.”

Later their diabolical intentions of subverting and taking over the American education system and control it in top-down fashion was formally documented by their tax-exempt foundations. Norman Dodd, foremost authority on foundations and director of research of the 1953 congress-authorized Reece Special Investigative Commission into the Power and Influence of Tax-exempt Foundations, discovered that they were consistently used for “Directing education in the United States toward an international view-point and discrediting the traditions to which, it (formerly) had been dedicated.” In his testimony during the hearings of the commission he said:

The result of the development and operation of the network in which the foundations (by their support and encouragement) have played such a significant role, seems to have provided this country with what is tantamount to a national system of education under the tight control of organizations and persons little known to the American public…The curriculum in this tightly-controlled scheme of education is designed to indoctrinate the American student from matriculation to the consummation of his education. Needless to say, the commission was short-lived, succumbing to on-going pressure unsurprisingly originating from within the government itself.

In fact, the record shows how not only in the past but up to this very day oligarchs around the world have been conspiring and continue to conspire to use, via their tax-exempt foundations, the education and other socioeconomic systems to create a global environment conducive to a one-world collectivist government. Foremost amongst those oligarchs were JD Rockefeller and his descendants, who in the present time are led by patriarch David Rockefeller.

It is obvious then that the education system foisted on the world by those who designed and control it was specifically to produce a certain type of student and graduate viz. one who, sadly is unable to think for himself or herself, let alone think critically. It was designed to create a student and graduate who unquestioningly obeys authority figures regardless of their bad attitude, misbehavior and misdeeds. It is no wonder that governments around the world are virtually able to do as they please as their subconsciously-programmed voters are unable to comprehend, let alone analyze, what is going on around them in the world and how their very own lives are impacted upon by the actions of those who (mis)lead them. And even those who do have a semblance of understanding, don’t question more, if at all, for reasons of fear or beliefs of powerless and hopelessness amongst others. The modern education system has so disempowered its recipients that they are completely oblivious of its intended attack against them. Regretfully the d r s oligarchs have been brilliantly successful in this regard. As Gates said ‘In our dream, we have limitless resources and the people yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hand”. Talk about dreams coming true!

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Contact details to attend the discussion:

E-mail: faiez@brainscience.co.za WhatsApp & Telegram: 078 416 2673

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Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030

A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.

Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.

The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research: