Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control on YouTube.

I highly recommend this new documentary, featuring my dear friends, Attorney Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse from Targeted Justice as well as many international brave targeted individuals who tell their stories. Please watch and share this everywhere you can.

They are innocent civilians, many who have lost everything and are enduring the most horrendous psychological and physical torture. Many have been whistleblowers. This targeting phenomenon is real, leading many to suicide.

If Targeted Individuals seek help they are labelled as psychotic or delusional. When I was targeted and severely injured and sought help at the hospital, the ER doctor told me that he would do everything in his power that I loose my medical license and would never be allowed to practice medicine again. That was his main goal with almost diabolical satisfaction, not ensuring that my health was taken care of. He proudly stated he had taken 5 COVID19 shots and that I was a danger to society for not having had the bioweapon shot. A little taste of allopathic compassion for your fellow human being, something many targeted individuals experience in the health care system.

Yet how will individuals get help as more and more people are experiencing electronic harassment and directed energy weapon attacks? Who will take care of them, rather then dismiss them as having sudden onset of Schizophrenia without any prior mental health history?

Having experienced directed energy weapon attacks, that were so severe that I could no longer walk without falling into the wall and having severe cognitive difficulties, inability to speak, extreme tinnitus, excruciating electronic induced pain - I can tell you that these people are not mentally ill.

These measures have helped to subside the attacks on me:

Lessons In Cybersecurity And Electromagnetic Radiation Mitigation - Or How We Are Surrounded By Weapons Systems

Epic Video of a Directed Energy Weapon Attack.

The civilian targeting program is the training ground for global mind control. This documentary should be watched by every human being on planet earth, because the self assembly nanotechnology and the 5 G Wireless Network Infrastructure for the AI controlled One World Order are all leading to this one goal - complete enslavement of humanity. Verifiable microchips are found in many of these targeted individuals, even though it is not necessary for the torture and mind control to work.

The people who say “self assembly nanotechnology creating microchips in the blood and tissues does not exist” are liars - supporting the global cover up of this looming AI controlled threat and enslavement. Unfortunately for humanity - we have had a lot of such coverup and denial. As we stand on the brink of General Artificial Intelligence being realized in 2026, the visions of Ray Kurzweils “Singularity is Near” and Klaus Schwab’s 4th Industrial Revolution featuring nano and microrobots in human blood and surveillance under the skin proven as undeniable microscopic reality, the walls of denial - for those who are still free thinkers - may start to begin to crumble. Hopefully it is not too late for our species.

Watch this documentary so you understand what technocratic transhumanism has in store for every human being on this planet. Nobody will be able to hide from AI track and trace electronic prison system or the 5G/ 6G/ HAARP/ DEW wireless Mind Control.

Please support Targeted Justice and their efforts, which is a fight for all of humanity.

Please consider a donation to Ana Toledo’s efforts in Washington D.C.

No one in the TI Community works harder than Ana Toledo. She needs donations to last for 6 months or more. She is not getting paid for this - she just needs living expenses in D.C.

We must shut down this illegal CIA program.

www.GiveSendGo.com/Toledo

Source

You can see my interview with Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse here:

JOIN MY PROGRAM ON DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AND LEARN ABOUT THEM, HOW TO DEFEND AGAINST THEM, AND THE ATTACK ON ME WITH THEM! Reply for details - faiez@brainscience.co.za

Dr. James Giordano: The Weaponization of Neuroscience.

You Are Being Targeted.

Below are a few videos I recorded during the Directed Energy Weapon attack on me. There are many more. Join my program and get to hear and see all the audios and videos I recorded and photos I took during the attack!

The First Aluminum Protective Headcover I Made.

Headcover Penetrated - Multiple Holes Observed.

13th May, 2018.

Discussion on Electromagnetic Mind Control on the Community Pulse Show, Radio 786, 2018.

Avoid or undo diabolical mind programming. Participate in…

Rendered Constantly Available For Programming 24 /7. Reprogramming The Subconscious Is Key. Defeat The New World Order. Change The World.

Refer a friend

Adler’s Model vs Freud’s Model of psychology. Reprogram Your Subconscious.

Reprogram Your Subconscious. Defeat The New World Order. Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, Change The World. Join Subconscious Mind Academy. Next Session Starting Soon. Reply For Details.

Freud was wrong about nearly everything.

Join my Facebook group Thriving Life - Thrive Outside the Matrix

This group is for people interested in living an abundant life outside the Matrix. Thriving in the Matrix is virtually impossible since it is owned and controlled by dark forces and almost everyone operating in this realm is targeted for destruction. Those who seem to be thriving in the Matrix are not. It is pseudo thriving since the culture and all systems in the Matrix are designed to deceive and destroy. If you decide to join I would like to thank you and appreciate your contribution to building an alternative to the Matrix.

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend