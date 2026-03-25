BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccines” DISRUPT THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER — 63 Serious Brain & Spinal Cord Safety Signals Identified
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“COVID-19 injections not only inflame & disrupt the BBB but also display prion-like properties, driving protein misfolding akin to “mad cow disease.
Lioness of Judah Ministry. Mar 25, 2026
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivation, demyelinating syndromes—among DOZENS of severe neurological conditions identified.
Using VAERS data from January 1990 through November 2024, we compared adverse event reports after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccines:
Rare Neurodegenerative & Demyelinating Conditions:
Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) — 847× more likely to be reported compared to flu shots
Myelitis (all types) — 31× more likely
Transverse myelitis — 21× more likely
Viral myelitis — 115× more likely
Noninfectious myelitis — 132× more likely
Prion disease (general) — 62× more likely
CNS Infections:
Meningitis (all types) — 34× more likely
Aseptic meningitis — 53× more likely
Bacterial meningitis — 36× more likely
Autoimmune encephalitis — 79× more likely
Limbic encephalitis — 146× more likely
Bickerstaff’s encephalitis — 68× more likely
Neuroborreliosis (Lyme CNS infection) — 321× more likely
Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) — 45× more likely
Herpetic CNS Reactivations:
Herpes zoster meningitis — over 1,200× more likely
Herpes zoster meningoencephalitis — 339× more likely
Herpes zoster neurological disease — 680× more likely
Herpes simplex meningitis — 132× more likely
Herpetic meningoencephalitis — 136× more likely
Varicella meningitis — 168× more likely
Brain & Spinal Abscesses:
Brain abscess — 120× more likely
Extradural abscess — 169× more likely
Spinal cord abscess — 89× more likely
Subdural abscess — 36× more likely
COVID-19 injections not only inflame & disrupt the BBB but also display prion-like properties, driving protein misfolding akin to “mad cow disease.
This unprecedented neurological disruption also helps to explain why another study by Thorp et al found that mRNA shots were linked to 86 serious neuropsychiatric disorders including dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions, and more.
All safety signals reported are extremely concerning and support an immediate global ban on the COVID-19 vaccination program.
STUDY LINK: COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system.
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I took my friend for an MRI brain scan yesterday. She's showing signs of Parkinson's with cognitive decline and other problems, too.
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