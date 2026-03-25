Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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Markker's avatar
Markker
13m

I took my friend for an MRI brain scan yesterday. She's showing signs of Parkinson's with cognitive decline and other problems, too.

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1 reply by Dr Faiez Kirsten
Steven Lee Carr's avatar
Steven Lee Carr
36m

🤦🏻

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