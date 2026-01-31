American Patriot and Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel introduced the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ into the Arizona Legislature. Arizona is the second state to have the bill introduced. The bill was first introduced by American Patriot and Minnesota Representative, Shane Mekeland, in the State of Minnesota.

The bill is part of a multi state effort to stop the distribution of mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction targeting American citizens. The proposed historic legislation is unique as it recognizes that mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state biological weapon, weapon of mass destruction, or terrorism laws. The bill also creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement.

Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist, who is litigating in Florida to stop Governor DeSantis from continuing to facilitate mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the state, has filed 11 expert affidavits with the Court, including an affidavit from the late Dr. Francis Boyle, considered by many to have been the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons. Dr. Boyle drafted the United States domestic implementation legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, clearly stated that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violated the law he wrote.

MOAV LEADS TO MOAR

The Great Brain Deterioration.

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain function of many people has deteriorated and is getting worse. Critical thinking, emotional regulation, memory, attention and other functions are daily challenges for multitudes and neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease have skyrocketed.

Testimonial

