Blackrock CEO Announces the Digital Prison.

Digtopia Unfolding. 12 Steps.

Why Digital ID is so dangerous.

Amman Jabbi on the Digital Prison.

This is not a joke. This is really happening 👇

Digital ID nightmare. EU blocks thousands of British travelers.

Max Igan on how to prevent Digital ID - Withdraw service.

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Aloha EveryOne,

The world is facing an unprecedented set of challenges. Our once-thriving ecosystems are under heavy assault. Totalitarianism is trying to get a strangle hold on free and sovereign humanity, breeding division and unrest. Many (if not most) are facing bleak prospects for a life of true fulfillment and prosperity - or so they think! The strategies we have been told to employ, are not yielding the required results (read Sustainability is a Scam [1]) . We need a radically new approach. We need Net Positivity. [2]

The building block of society is the Village. Hence if we can prove its possible to build a Netpositive Village (NPV), we prove its possible to build a Netpositive Society. Yet there is not a single 100% sustainable settlement in western civilization right now. This is why, NPV represents a major achievement for humanity. A significant step toward a higher state of collective awareness. Netpositive Village, acts as a lighthouse of hope for all of humanity.

For millennia, humans have lived in villages and thrived. Not anymore it seems. The modern world has removed most of us from tight knit, purposeful coexistence in harmony with nature. We all feel it on some level, something is very OFF. A deep sense of disconnectedness and individual powerlessness has settled into our individual and collective psyche. No career, no amount of money and no number of followers on social media is going to fix this for us.

What we need is a place where the individual is empowered to THRIVE. Where we live and work along side nature instead of against it. Where we understand that MY SUCCESS does not depend on YOUR FAILURE, but where we recognize that INDIVIDUAL SUCCESS is created by surrounding ourselves with other EMPOWERED BEINGS. Where we see abundance and potential all around us. Where NETPOSITIVITY (the entire village creating more positive impacts than negative) is a reality. A PRACTICAL and MEASURABLE REALITY.

This place is being created RIGHT NOW. It’s called the Netpositive Village and you can become a part of one.

The Path Forward

The Netpositive Village is not just a utopian dream, but a practical, achievable reality - today . It is in fact the only logical way forward.

By supporting the development of Netpositive Villages, we actively help create a better, freer, more prosperous, and netpositive World. An empowering blueprint for all sentient beings.

We invite you to join the movement and dare to build the world you can imagine.

The Benefits of NPV compared to “normal life”

Improved health and well-being through access to clean air, water, and nutrient-dense food as well as efficacious vitality practices .

Stronger social connections and a s ense of belongin g in a supportive community of like minded individuals.

Opportunities for meaningful work and personal fulfillment in a purpose-driven economy in highly profitable, highly impactful business ventures.

Higher resilience by association with like-minded individuals (in your village and beyond).

Freedom to be yourself without sacrificing individuality to the “commune”.

Conclusion

The Netpositive Village represents a paradigm shift in how we design and live in our communities.

The principles of Freedom, Prosperity, and Netpositivity create a world where everyone can thrive.

The future is ours to create. Are you stepping up?

Visit NetPositiveVillage.com to learn more about this transformative project and how you can get involved. Together, we can build a brighter, more abundant future for ourselves, future generations and all sentient beings.

If you don’t want to miss out on Updates, register now at NetPositiveVillage.com

Dirk Christoph

Refer a friend

Share