Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah “Fire” Callicott's avatar
Deborah “Fire” Callicott
43m

Pathetic humans cannot celebrate their God given uniqueness to the point of opting into a make-believe, isolationist, self-check-in mental health facility. SAD the minds that came up with this idea!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture