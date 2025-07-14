Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bindi1's avatar
Bindi1
18h

INTERESTED! But won’t use WhatsApp. Too many scams on there, and too many foreigners bugging you. Otherwise, if info is available some other way, I’d appreciate it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Faiez Kirsten and others
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
12h

May God bless you n yours .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture