The Official Barnum World Feature Film. Mockumentary. June 6, 2025.
The World's A Stage. World Misleaders Joyfully Misleading Their Flocks Straight Into The Apocalypse!
Mossad: 'We Create A Pretend World. We Are A Global Production Company. We Write The Screenplay. We're The Directors, We're The Producers, We're The Main Actors. The World Is Our Stage.'
THERE IS NO POLITICS. ONLY EPI-POLITICS. EXIT THE MATRIX.
Harry Oppenheimer, looks down on now president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Harry Frederick Oppenheimer OMSG (28 October 1908 – 19 August 2000) was a prominent South African businessman, industrialist and philanthropist. Oppenheimer was often ranked as one of the wealthiest people in the world, and was considered South Africa's foremost industrialist for four decades.[1] In 2004 he was voted 60th in the SABC3's Great South Africans.[2]
He was born in Kimberley, on 28 October 1908 to Jewish parents, May (née Pollak; 1886–1934), and Ernest Oppenheimer (1880 -1957).
Meet South Africa's epi-politicians.
VOTE FOR NOBODY. NOBODY CARES! DEREGISTER FROM THE VOTERS' ROLL.
Jones Plantation - Enslavement of Minds.
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
INTERESTED! But won’t use WhatsApp. Too many scams on there, and too many foreigners bugging you. Otherwise, if info is available some other way, I’d appreciate it!
May God bless you n yours .