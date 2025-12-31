Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
13h

"Strengthen! as soon as possible - as much as possible! Communicate as many resources as possible, whatever they are! They will help you survive the coming times! Year 2026 - important figures appear on the world stage. Many of them will not say who they are. Try to recognize them. Be active and calm in spirit! This will help you to have clarity of meaning!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trinity's avatar
Trinity
28m

A great compilation of articles - thank you!

When we look with eyes that see, it is so obvious that South Africa is marching lockstep with the global agenda.

Prof Jiang Xueqin's insights on consumerism and the worker are frightening. What hope do the generations born post the 80's have?

His video on the MKUltra of the pharaohs makes 100% sense. So perhaps all world leaders are MKUltra'ed?

Eish we are in a bad place...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture