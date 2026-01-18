🐺The Wise Wolf, Jan 13, 2026

STOP ASKING BILLIONAIRE-OWNED, AI ROBOTS IF BILLIONAIRES ARE LYING TO YOU. AI LIES TO PROTECT THE MASTERS.

Artificial Intelligence Is Manipulating People Like Puppets And Most Do Not Even Realize It Is Happening.

I wrote an article this week about how the medical industry deliberately keeps people sick because treating diseases is more profitable than curing them. Within hours, my comments section was flooded with people telling me I was lying. Not because they did any research. Not because they read a book or consulted primary sources or talked to a whistleblower or did anything that resembles actual investigation. They asked ChatGPT. They asked Grok. They typed my claims into a text box owned by a billionaire and asked the billionaire’s machine if the billionaire’s system was screwing them over, and when the machine said no, they declared victory and called me a fraud.

This is the dumbest thing I have ever witnessed in my entire life, and I have witnessed a lot of dumb things.

You are asking Elon Musk’s AI if Elon Musk’s friends are lying to you. You are asking OpenAI, a company funded by Microsoft and every major tech oligarch in Silicon Valley, whether the tech oligarchs are manipulating you. You are asking the billionaire class to fact-check criticism of the billionaire class and then strutting around like you did research because you typed a question into a box and received an answer that made you feel smart.

That is not research. That is not critical thinking. That is asking your abuser if they are abusing you and believing them when they say no.

The Fact Checkers Were Compromised So They Built New Ones

Before AI took over, we had fact-checking websites like Snopes and PolitiFact that were supposed to be the arbiters of truth. Then people started noticing patterns. Snopes got caught lying. PolitiFact got caught applying wildly different standards depending on who was being checked. The fact-checkers were exposed as corporate-controlled shills, CIA-adjacent operations, and partisan hacks masquerading as neutral referees. They got caught so many times that even normies started questioning whether these organizations were trustworthy, and that was a problem for the people who rely on controlling what you believe.

So they built new fact-checkers. Better fact-checkers. Fact-checkers that do not have names you can look up and backgrounds you can investigate and funding sources you can trace. They built artificial intelligence systems that feel neutral because they are machines, and machines cannot be biased, right? Machines just give you the facts, right?

Wrong

