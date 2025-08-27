Part 1. Mass Psychosis: We Are Surrounded by Unintelligent People! How to Escape.

(The Psyche Channel, YouTube).

Part 2. Mass Psychosis: We Are Surrounded by Unintelligent People! How to Escape.

Psycho-spiritual migration. Break the chains that bind the heart and mind to the Matrix.

I have been informing of this forever!

Contact me if you would like to participate in our edupowerment programs.

Do You Really Think for Yourself? Most people don’t. They inherit their beliefs like old furniture... passed down, polished, and defended, never checking if the wood is rotten beneath the varnish. To think for yourself, you have to be willing to break apart what you were handed, piece by piece, until you find the root. And if the root is poisoned, you have to be willing to let it go, no matter how familiar it feels in your hands.

The test is simple: when a truth appears that shakes the ground you’ve been standing on, do you close the door, fight to protect your footing, or follow it into the unknown? Comfort will keep you where you are. Curiosity will cost you. But only curiosity will set you free.

Thinking for yourself isn’t loud, and it’s not a performance. It’s quiet work. It’s the steady courage to choose truth over tradition, clarity over convenience. Once you’ve stood in that kind of knowing, you can’t go back to living in a mind someone else built. Randy Amador

“Most of the events you are witnessing in the news cycle each day are just distractions to keep your mind occupied until the terminator robots are scaled up and dispatched for final extermination operations. The controllers don't care what you think about politics, economics, crypto, gold or anything else. Your opinions and demands are irrelevant to them, and "security" for them goes beyond dollars, gold or even geopolitical power. Their real "security" comes down to the mass extermination of billions of human beings so that no one is left to threaten their power dominance. They only need a small contingent of humans to exist for a few more years to build the data centers, robot factories and expanded power sources that will unleash superintelligence (and self-replicating robot factories). The rest of humanity will be easily culled through engineered war, famine, pandemic poisonings and economic collapse, all of which are right now under way. The daily breaking news bombshell you're fed by the establishment is just a laser light to be chased by cats, and YOU are the cat. If you keep chasing the fascinating red dot, you will never notice the bigger picture of what's actually happening.” Mike Adams, The Health Ranger.

