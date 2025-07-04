Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

There are several things that tell us we are near The Tribulation that is to cover the whole earth.

1. World War lll is nearly

here

2. AI and singularity is upon

us

3. CBDC is upon us

4. The Mark of the Beast will

be rolled out

5. A false peace is near as

we reach the end of this

Hegelian dialectic.

Answer… Jhn 1:10  He (Jesus Christ)was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

Jhn 1:11  He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

Jhn 1:12  But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe in His name.

249 Years of Blessing’s

We are blessed to live in America’s 249 years of existence. The past hasn’t been easy for everyone or perfect for everyone. To those we are sorry and offer our deepest condolences.

As a nation we have never been perfect but abundantly blessed in many ways.

We were blessed to live in the freest of the world, the richest of the world and the land of opportunity. More importantly because of the signature blessing of the founding of our country and the great sacrifices, we have lived in religious freedom.

In fact the first President, George Washington, would have never been elected probably if James Madison had not had the backing of Pastor John Leland and the Baptists of Virginia.

John Leland and the Baptists fought for religious freedom which had been denied them down through the dark ages. Everyman of every religion had the right to worship as he pleased. God in the garden gave man that right to choose and later he gave that right to Cain. It’s sad to see men choose wrong for their eternal

life would hang on their choice. However, to set up a religious government based on one faith or a denomination over another was a monster as we saw first through the Roman Catholic control of all of Europe then the state Protestant Churches and into even America where Baptists were flogged and put in prison by state churches.

John Leland promised James Madison and the the Baptists votes if he would give us the Bill of Rights and religious freedom. James Madison agreed and the rest is history. Secular government came about by a Baptist. A church government would no longer be the case.

We are blessed to live in the greatest missionary minded country in the whole world. England sent missionaries a few years earlier but only 20 years between Carey of England and Judson of America. Both started mission societies and modern missions.

America has sent missionaries and supported indigenous missionaries and missionary projects around the world since near its beginning.

The door is shutting fast. CBDC or Central Bank Digital Currency will nearly shut down missionary work around the world and it’s coming fast. In fact Europe set a goal for the European Community in Oct. 2025. Missions giving will be stopped by those governments who hate Christianity.

Thank God we have had this opportunity to serve God freely, go to the church of our choice freely and give to missions freely. It’s coming to an end. We should pray daily for mission’s continuance and for those whom we are their lifeline.

May we give God thanks for His blessings, ask for His protection and grace to continue in faith and practice serving Him faithfully at home and abroad. May we thank Him for His blessings to send us faithful men and women who have blazed the trails before us to serve God. We have been truly blessed.

We are homesick for heaven, tired of the wars and rumors of wars and pandemics yet thankful for all God has given us here in America. One day soon, we will take our flight.

Heb 11:13  These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.

Heb 11:14  For they that say such things declare plainly that they seek a country.

Heb 11:15  And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned.

Heb 11:16  But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.

1Pe 2:11  Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul;

Squire Parsons sang a song he wrote called “I’m Kind of Homesick for a Country, to Whence I’ve Never Been Before”. Friend, I am thankful for my earthly country, but now I’m ready to take my heavenly flight!

Happy Independence Day to all!

