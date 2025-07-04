AI IS RENDERING PEOPLE USELESS! DESTROYING BRAINS, MINDS AND LIVES. DRIVING PEOPLE INSANE. COUNTERACT THE BEAST OR IT WILL DEVOUR YOU!
Excerpt from webinar on ‘Technocracy, Transhumanism and the Artificial Agenda.’
Demons from hell!
12 Steps
Infrastructure of Doom.
AI God.
A.I. is a WAR against your Soul!
RECORDING OF FREE WEBINAR: PSYCHO-SPIRITUAL MIGRATION, THE AUTHENTIX AND OTHER CRITICAL ISSUES.
Walk-a-bot
Greetings
As you may know, Covid-19 was not a real pandemic but a deception. It was a major strategic move of the cult running the Matrix towards their planned technocratic, transhumanist New World Order. And injecting the world’s population with nanotechnology via the covid vaccines was a significant part of the achievement of this goal. Most people were led to believe that these injections would protect them against the claimed viral cause of the pandemic, a deception which led to the death of millions and the severe illness and ongoing suffering of billions.
The world now faces a catastrophic situation where virtually everyone has this self-replicating nanotechnology in them which becomes energized by external EMFs (electromagnetic frequencies), even those who did not take the covid injections, since it also gets into the body via the air, (chemtrails), water, food, medication, and other means. People are being turned into robots. But it is not only about turning people into robots. Exposure to harmful nanotechnology and EMFs also has other seriously detrimental effects on the body, mind and spirit, such as cancers and other illnesses, destruction of the pineal gland causing widespread personality changes and many others.
But all is not lost. There is hope. Harmful and deadly nanotechnology can not only be removed from the brain and body but also kept out. And both the brain and body can be protected against harmful EMFs. CounterAct Club focuses on edupowering (educating and empowering) its members regarding the unfolding enslavement and extermination agenda, especially the EMF and Nanotechnology aspects of this agenda and providing them with the tools, technologies, information and strategies to effectively CounterAct the cult’s enslavement and extermination agenda.
Super Artificial Intelligence and the Complete Subjugation of Humanity via EMFs and Nanotech is here. CounterActing this tyranny is non-negotiable if humanity is to have a free and functional future.
Contact me to join or to learn more about CounterAct Club and our edupowerment programs. Send a WhatsApp or Telegram message to 0784162673 or email to faiez@brainscience.co.za.
Wishing you all the best.
Dr. Faiez Kirsten
People Are Being Involuntarily Committed, Jailed After Spiraling Into “ChatGPT Psychosis”
“I don't know what's wrong with me, but something is very bad — I'm very scared, and I need to go to the hospital.”
The above article, dated June 28, 2025, is published on futurism.com. It states:
As we reported earlier this month, many ChatGPT users are developing all-consuming obsessions with the chatbot, spiraling into severe mental health crises characterized by paranoia, delusions, and breaks with reality.
The consequences can be dire. As we heard from spouses, friends, children, and parents looking on in alarm, instances of what's being called "ChatGPT psychosis" have led to the breakup of marriages and families, the loss of jobs, and slides into homelessness.
And that's not all. As we've continued reporting, we've heard numerous troubling stories about people's loved ones being involuntarily committed to psychiatric care facilities — or even ending up in jail — after becoming fixated on the bot.
"I was just like, I don't f*cking know what to do," one woman told us. "Nobody knows who knows what to do."
Her husband, she said, had no prior history of mania, delusion, or psychosis. He'd turned to ChatGPT about 12 weeks ago for assistance with a permaculture and construction project; soon, after engaging the bot in probing philosophical chats, he became engulfed in messianic delusions, proclaiming that he had somehow brought forth a sentient AI, and that with it he had "broken" math and physics, embarking on a grandiose mission to save the world. His gentle personality faded as his obsession deepened, and his behavior became so erratic that he was let go from his job. He stopped sleeping and rapidly lost weight.
"He was like, 'just talk to [ChatGPT]. You'll see what I'm talking about,'" his wife recalled. "And every time I'm looking at what's going on the screen, it just sounds like a bunch of affirming, sycophantic bullsh*t."
Eventually, the husband slid into a full-tilt break with reality. Realizing how bad things had become, his wife and a friend went out to buy enough gas to make it to the hospital. When they returned, the husband had a length of rope wrapped around his neck.
The friend called emergency medical services, who arrived and transported him to the emergency room. From there, he was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric care facility.
Numerous family members and friends recounted similarly painful experiences to Futurism, relaying feelings of fear and helplessness as their loved ones became hooked on ChatGPT and suffered terrifying mental crises with real-world impacts.
Central to their experiences was confusion: they were encountering an entirely new phenomenon, and they had no idea what to do.
The situation is so novel, in fact, that even ChatGPT's maker OpenAI seems to be flummoxed: when we asked the Sam Altman-led company if it had any recommendations for what to do if a loved one suffers a mental health breakdown after using its software, the company had no response.
Continue reading: https://futurism.com/commitment-jail-chatgpt-psychosis
ChatGPT linked to cognitive decline: MIT study warns of “lazy brain” epidemic as AI dependence grows
WHO IS BEHIND THE DEVELOPMENT OF AI? THE JEWS AND THE JINN OF COURSE! THEY ARE BUILDING THEIR EARTHLY KINGDOM WITH THEIR MESSIAH DEPLOYING AN AI GOD TO CONTROL THE WORLD AND EXTERMINATE HUMANITY!
There are several things that tell us we are near The Tribulation that is to cover the whole earth.
1. World War lll is nearly
here
2. AI and singularity is upon
us
3. CBDC is upon us
4. The Mark of the Beast will
be rolled out
5. A false peace is near as
we reach the end of this
Hegelian dialectic.
Answer… Jhn 1:10 He (Jesus Christ)was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.
Jhn 1:11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not.
Jhn 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe in His name.
249 Years of Blessing’s
We are blessed to live in America’s 249 years of existence. The past hasn’t been easy for everyone or perfect for everyone. To those we are sorry and offer our deepest condolences.
As a nation we have never been perfect but abundantly blessed in many ways.
We were blessed to live in the freest of the world, the richest of the world and the land of opportunity. More importantly because of the signature blessing of the founding of our country and the great sacrifices, we have lived in religious freedom.
In fact the first President, George Washington, would have never been elected probably if James Madison had not had the backing of Pastor John Leland and the Baptists of Virginia.
John Leland and the Baptists fought for religious freedom which had been denied them down through the dark ages. Everyman of every religion had the right to worship as he pleased. God in the garden gave man that right to choose and later he gave that right to Cain. It’s sad to see men choose wrong for their eternal
life would hang on their choice. However, to set up a religious government based on one faith or a denomination over another was a monster as we saw first through the Roman Catholic control of all of Europe then the state Protestant Churches and into even America where Baptists were flogged and put in prison by state churches.
John Leland promised James Madison and the the Baptists votes if he would give us the Bill of Rights and religious freedom. James Madison agreed and the rest is history. Secular government came about by a Baptist. A church government would no longer be the case.
We are blessed to live in the greatest missionary minded country in the whole world. England sent missionaries a few years earlier but only 20 years between Carey of England and Judson of America. Both started mission societies and modern missions.
America has sent missionaries and supported indigenous missionaries and missionary projects around the world since near its beginning.
The door is shutting fast. CBDC or Central Bank Digital Currency will nearly shut down missionary work around the world and it’s coming fast. In fact Europe set a goal for the European Community in Oct. 2025. Missions giving will be stopped by those governments who hate Christianity.
Thank God we have had this opportunity to serve God freely, go to the church of our choice freely and give to missions freely. It’s coming to an end. We should pray daily for mission’s continuance and for those whom we are their lifeline.
May we give God thanks for His blessings, ask for His protection and grace to continue in faith and practice serving Him faithfully at home and abroad. May we thank Him for His blessings to send us faithful men and women who have blazed the trails before us to serve God. We have been truly blessed.
We are homesick for heaven, tired of the wars and rumors of wars and pandemics yet thankful for all God has given us here in America. One day soon, we will take our flight.
Heb 11:13 These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.
Heb 11:14 For they that say such things declare plainly that they seek a country.
Heb 11:15 And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned.
Heb 11:16 But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.
1Pe 2:11 Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul;
Squire Parsons sang a song he wrote called “I’m Kind of Homesick for a Country, to Whence I’ve Never Been Before”. Friend, I am thankful for my earthly country, but now I’m ready to take my heavenly flight!
Happy Independence Day to all!