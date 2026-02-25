Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
16m

Great Brain Robbery's right. What would Ronnie Biggs make of this era of medical tyranny? He had more brains and cojones than all those Rockefeller doctors that aided and abetted The Great Brain Robbery by shilling for Harma.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture