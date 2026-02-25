The Great Brain Robbery

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, directed energy weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain and mental functions of many people have deteriorated and are getting worse. Multitudes have been robbed of their ability to think critically, regulate their emotions, remember, pay attention and execute other brain and mental functions effectively. And neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed. The Health Wellness Performance Institute offers two brain programs to help people overcome these challenges.

The Optimal Brain Defence Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over six weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their brain and mind and to enhance brain and mental health and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain and mental health, performance and protection including the Subconscious Mind, Directed Energy Weapons and Targeted Individuals, Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their neuro-sovereignty and resist the New World Order’s agenda of enslavement and extermination.

The Optimal Brain Health Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over four weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their brain health, function, and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain health and performance including Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Health Academy program individuals can take proactive steps to significantly improve their brain function and prevent devastating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and others.

If you are experiencing brain and mental health challenges and want to protect your brain and mind and improve your brain and mental health and performance, contact us for details of the programs, including content and pricing :

WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal: 078 416 2673

Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

