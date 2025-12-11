This team was formed when members of it discovered that they were being harmed by an external force. Their families were getting sick and no one knew what was causing this. Using technical expertise in EMF (electromagnetic field) and RF (radio frequency) communication we were able to pinpoint the problem to Microwave Energy from Digital Communication Towers.

Now having moved into the 15th month of research into South Africa’s digital communication networks being used for harm against the population,

We have come to the following broad conclusions:

1) Our resources – e.g. Cell Towers are controlled by foreign entities.

2) They do not have any interests of human health in their control and setting choices.

3) Organisations whose mandate is care of human health are more interested in profit.

4) Government and State entities are wholly directed by external (foreign) interests not the nation’s.

5) South Africa’s “defence” organ does everything except defend the nation who funds it.

6) Private companies collect unbelievable intel on the public and do what they want with no mandate nor license to do so and no consequence for their actions.

Our research has led us to find:

1) Communication towers are using ~100 000x more power than needed to communicate.

2) All the symptoms of “Havana syndrome” and “microwave radiation poisoning” are

comprehensively present in the populace.

3) Fungal infections are rampant and these are significantly more lethal in the presence of high power microwaves (e.g. from Cell / TETRA etc communication).

4) Symbol rate variations of digital communication can be used to keep people awake at night / make them sleepy in the day / increase fear, etc constituting phycological warfare.

5) Foreign AI is used to control South African data communication and other networks.

6) Lower frequencies are being used in digital mode to penetrate humans and infrastructure more.

7) Proper RF system design has been thrown out the window with the only ceiling being ICNIRP

8) More intel needs to be collected so more TETRA towers are deployed and they no longer have space(?) on the high-sites but deploy high-site equipment among residential houses on municipal buildings causing RF harm to the public.

The SANDF and SAPS have been presented with evidence for TREASON, TERRORISM and an ACT OF WAR against South Africa.

The “FORCE” mandated to “DEFEND” the “NATION” of “SOUTH AFRICA” is in breach of contract. They are defending foreign interests (in the DRC and more), they are NOT defending their nation nor people. Their name is not the SAGDF, they are not here to defend the government or corporations but rather the Nation.

The government has signed away the nation’s interests to foreign corporations and has assigned our defence force to protect foreign interests and is thus in breach of contract under the “democracy” with which they were elected. Being in breach of contract makes all their subsequent contracts null and void.

More than one FULL YEAR later of evidence being presented to the SANDF for (specifically) Terrorism and an Act of War against the South African people on South African soil, their action has been a resounding zero. Despite many meetings – which included time, travel and catering – and promises, there has been no action to date.

The evidence of harm has been against all races, creeds and colours. The evidence of harm has been shown to be across large areas of the population AND targeting, with excessive force, those investigating this problem. Senior SANDF officers have not shown to comprehension of this “invisible enemy” (5th generation warfare) which the nation is facing.

Generals cower in fear of “losing their pension” and only communicate with “Burner phones” whilst members of the public take the brunt of the attack and continue to work unpaid, enduring untold suffering and loss. Top officials receive great salaries from the public to eat expensive meals and fly around looking important whilst being of no use to the defence of the nation.

The Kings of the different people groups wrote personal letters to the leadership of the SANDF in support of our research, asking them to defend the nation. This was to no avail, nothing was done, nothing has changed.

Many times we tried to enforce “dereliction of duty” charges to be brought against some senior officials who had shown no interest in doing their job to defend the people of South Africa, but this required the Military Police to also do their job.

So in final conclusion of this summary:

1) People have the innate right to SELF DEFENCE.

2) ALL state entities are in breach of contract and are thus technically not in power.

3) South Africa is ripe for a “colour revolution” in these conditions, which seems in full swing.

4) God has seen, and WILL judge fairly and justly. No-one will escape His judgement.

Download the complete document:

Sa Radio Network Emf Study Rev39 Public Release 6.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Refer a friend

Share

Refer a friend